'Unacceptable level of non-compliance' by sushi production and processing facilities in Ireland

A targeted audit of sushi restaurants, takeaways and producers has found that 90% do not have adequate controls in place to safeguard human health.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the audit found an overall "unacceptable level of non-compliance" by sushi production and processing facilities here.

The audit of sushi manufacturers, restaurants and takeaway outlets revealed 76 breaches of food safety regulations, with some 90% of the businesses audited not having adequate controls in place to safeguard human health. Of the 11 premises audited, only one had no breaches of food safety and hygiene legislation.

The audit was undertaken due to a reported 80% increase in the number of restaurants offering sushi since 2018.

The FSAI audit found:

76 breaches of food law which required corrective action

90% of food businesses audited did not have adequate controls in place relating to sushi production and processing activities

75% of food businesses did not meet the requirements of the legislation for freezing fish for parasite control

Over 90% of the food businesses did not have adequate operational controls for sushi rice production.

Chief executive of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne said the findings of the audit were worrying and suggested a lack of awareness by the sector as a whole of the serious food safety risks that sushi can pose if there are inadequate food safety controls in place.

“We found frozen fish being defrosted at room temperature. Defrosting should only be undertaken in refrigerators to avoid bacteria multiplying at room temperatures.

“We found freezers not at the required minus 20 degrees Celsius for fish parasite control, as well as fish being delivered without temperature checks.

“Whilst the premises in our audit have all rectified the issues and we have now provided specific advice to assist the wider sector to improve standards, we will continue to apply enforcement measures for non-compliance on those who do meet the legal standards which are set in the interest of protecting their customer’s health,” she said.