News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Unacceptable level of non-compliance' by sushi production and processing facilities in Ireland

File image
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 05:24 PM

A targeted audit of sushi restaurants, takeaways and producers has found that 90% do not have adequate controls in place to safeguard human health.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the audit found an overall "unacceptable level of non-compliance" by sushi production and processing facilities here.

The audit of sushi manufacturers, restaurants and takeaway outlets revealed 76 breaches of food safety regulations, with some 90% of the businesses audited not having adequate controls in place to safeguard human health. Of the 11 premises audited, only one had no breaches of food safety and hygiene legislation.

The audit was undertaken due to a reported 80% increase in the number of restaurants offering sushi since 2018.

The FSAI audit found:

  • 76 breaches of food law which required corrective action
  • 90% of food businesses audited did not have adequate controls in place relating to sushi production and processing activities
  • 75% of food businesses did not meet the requirements of the legislation for freezing fish for parasite control
  • Over 90% of the food businesses did not have adequate operational controls for sushi rice production.

Chief executive of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne said the findings of the audit were worrying and suggested a lack of awareness by the sector as a whole of the serious food safety risks that sushi can pose if there are inadequate food safety controls in place.

“We found frozen fish being defrosted at room temperature. Defrosting should only be undertaken in refrigerators to avoid bacteria multiplying at room temperatures.

“We found freezers not at the required minus 20 degrees Celsius for fish parasite control, as well as fish being delivered without temperature checks.

“Whilst the premises in our audit have all rectified the issues and we have now provided specific advice to assist the wider sector to improve standards, we will continue to apply enforcement measures for non-compliance on those who do meet the legal standards which are set in the interest of protecting their customer’s health,” she said.

READ MORE

Lecturer who was told how male students 'would do her' awarded €10,000 by Labour Court

More on this topic

Restaurant Review: Green Room CafeRestaurant Review: Green Room Cafe

Things you only know if autumn is your favourite season for foodThings you only know if autumn is your favourite season for food

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Taste of the sea: Top 8 fish cakesTaste of the sea: Top 8 fish cakes


TOPIC: Food

More in this Section

5,000 people were refused entry to Ireland last year5,000 people were refused entry to Ireland last year

Developers of Cork's Custom House Quay asked to justify 34-storey height Developers of Cork's Custom House Quay asked to justify 34-storey height

Fears that restructuring of gardaí will result in less policing in rural areasFears that restructuring of gardaí will result in less policing in rural areas

Government urged to do more to address air ambulance recruitment crisisGovernment urged to do more to address air ambulance recruitment crisis


Lifestyle

As one in seven couples have difficulty conceiving, we look at some of the causes that might be at the root of male infertility.Here’s how to tell if you might have a fertility problem

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

A diagnosis can be devastating for relationships. Margaret Jennings talks to experts about how strong partnerships need to be in their darkest hourExamine Yourself: Impact of a cancer diagnosis on a couple's relationship

Spending hours awaiting planes can be a bore. So instead hire a car and enjoy nearby attractions, suggests Sarah Marshall.How to extend a holiday if your flight is cancelled or delayed at one of these five busy airports

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »