News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ulster Unionists promise to offer progressive voice in House of Commons

Ulster Unionists promise to offer progressive voice in House of Commons
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 12:51 PM

Pro-union voters must be offered an alternative to the politics of the Democratic Unionist Party, Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has said.

Mr Aiken accused his unionist rivals of having “blown” the influence they had in the last parliament when their 10 MPs were involved in a confidence and supply deal to prop up the British Conservative government.

He said at this election his party offers an alternative, a “positive progressive pro-union voice” in the House of Commons.

The Ulster Unionist Party was not represented at Westminster at the last parliament, having lost their two MPs at the 2017 General Election.

Speaking at the party’s election manifesto launch at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Mr Aiken said the December 12 election will decide the future direction of the United Kingdom.

He restated his opposition to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed Brexit withdrawal deal, describing it as “totally disastrous for Northern Ireland” and presenting a “very real and active challenge” to the union.

In the last parliament, Northern Ireland was represented by 10 DUP MPs, seven Sinn Féin MPs who did not take their seats and one independent, Sylvia Hermon who is not standing this time.

Mr Aiken said Sinn Féin had been powerless, while the DUP had “blown” the influence their 10 MPs had had.

“They blew it.

“They conceded a massive strategic own goal on the October 2 when they gave way on Boris Johnson’s regulatory border in the Irish Sea which paved the way for the nightmare deal that is now on the table,” he said.

“They had the monopoly on unionist opinion in the House of Commons for two years, yet it is hard to remember a time when pro-union politics was so damaged.

“That is why we must offer an alternative.

“Ulster Unionist MPs will offer a progressive pro-union voice in the House of Commons … and will stand strong against any attempts to annex Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Aiken also restated his opposition to either a Boris Johnson-led government, or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 10 Downing Street.

Turning to devolution ahead of the resumption of political talks on December 16, Mr Aiken said power sharing government needs major reform.

UUP leader Steve Aiken sitting in front of a portrait of Edward Carson (Liam McBurney/PA)
UUP leader Steve Aiken sitting in front of a portrait of Edward Carson (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There must be meaningful change to how we do business here to ensure that the mistakes of the past aren’t replicated,” he said.

“The upcoming talks process must not be viewed as simply a means of getting over a bump in the road.  It must be viewed as an opportunity to transform our politics and rebuild public confidence in the institutions.

“We must go back to the spirit of the Belfast Agreement and truly sharing power.

“The days of domination over one another must come to an end.”

He said, if talks fail again, then the Secretary of State must introduce direct rule.

“This farce cannot continue for another calendar year.

“If by mid-January there is still not agreement then direct rule must be implemented,” he said.

“We cannot just sit back while public services spiral into further crisis and deal with the fallout of Brexit with one hand tied behind our back.

“If politicians here aren’t willing to take up their responsibilities, then they should be relieved of their duties and direct rule minister put in place.”

The Ulster Unionist manifesto also calls for a healthcare emergency to be declared, money for more police officers, a call for a single education system, ambitious environmental action targets including for net zero carbon emissions by 2035 and opposition to the Historical Investigations Unit.

READ MORE

Family of man, 19, who died in road accident settle nervous shock action against employer

More on this topic

Michelle O’Neill: Powersharing administration must be ‘just and sustainable’ Michelle O’Neill: Powersharing administration must be ‘just and sustainable’

Campaigners rally against liberalisation of NI abortion lawCampaigners rally against liberalisation of NI abortion law

Irish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - TanaisteIrish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - Tanaiste

Taoiseach suggests Citizens’ Assembly on United Ireland must have unionist participation Taoiseach suggests Citizens’ Assembly on United Ireland must have unionist participation


GE2019general electionUUPTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Protestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize moneyProtestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize money

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550

Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housingExpats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing

Nurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over payNurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over pay


Lifestyle

Not everyone likes fruit cake topped with marzipan and icing, you know.Do Christmas differently: How to make Magnolia Kitchen’s pear and ginger caramel cake

The Queer Eye star is more than just a grooming expert, says Katie Wright.5 reasons Jonathan Van Ness is a role model for our times

Willy Wonka eat your heart out.You can stay in a candy cane house this Christmas, and almost everything is edible

Stress can be an important trigger in hair loss conditions. Liz Connor talks to a dermatologist to find out more.Can stress cause hair loss? We asked an expert to explain

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »