News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ulster Hall event hears calls to resist Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘betrayal act’

Ulster Hall event hears calls to resist Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘betrayal act’
By Press Association
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 06:09 PM

Crowds have attended a meeting in Belfast where pledges to “resist” Boris Johnson’s proposed Brexit deal were heard.

The Rally For The Union at the Ulster Hall heard the Prime Minister’s deal described as the “betrayal act”, which would lead to an “economic united Ireland”.

Organisers said the aim of the event was to encourage votes for unionist politicians “in the hope of returning a maximum number of unionist MPs to Westminster”.

Crowds in attendance at the Rally For The Union at the Ulster Hall (PA)
Crowds in attendance at the Rally For The Union at the Ulster Hall (PA)

The event on Friday evening – which was not open to media – is the latest in a series which have taken place across Northern Ireland in recent weeks against Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Unionists and loyalists across the board have expressed opposition to Mr Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal deal, claiming it creates a “border down the Irish Sea” through proposed regulatory arrangements.

In a statement issued on Sunday, rally organisers accused the Prime Minister of “betrayal”, “placing us in what would be tantamount to an economic United Ireland”.

The event also heard messages of support from representatives of the Orange Order and Apprentice Boys Of Derry in Scotland, before hearing DUP candidate Nigel Dodds and TUV leader Jim Allister giving “their perspectives on the current political crisis”, according to the statement from the organisers.

The statement concludes: “The overwhelming message of the evening was unambiguous. This generation of loyalists will not be the generation to fail Ulster.

“We will not tolerate an economic united Ireland. We will not accept a border in the Irish Sea. We will vote unionist on the 12th December. We will resist the Betrayal Act.”

More on this topic

DUP leader rules out taking part in Citizens’ Assembly on united IrelandDUP leader rules out taking part in Citizens’ Assembly on united Ireland

Arlene Foster insists resolution to impasse over Irish can be foundArlene Foster insists resolution to impasse over Irish can be found

Arlene Foster on Brexit: 'We will use our votes to defeat the government'Arlene Foster on Brexit: 'We will use our votes to defeat the government'

Arlene Foster interview: The DUP leader on abortion, Brexit and a possible UK General ElectionArlene Foster interview: The DUP leader on abortion, Brexit and a possible UK General Election


BrexitDUPGE2019general electionTUVTOPIC: DUP

More in this Section

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to stormWild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to storm

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits IrelandIn pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland

Traffic chaos which blighted 'All Together Now' festival could have been avoided - GardaiTraffic chaos which blighted 'All Together Now' festival could have been avoided - Gardai

10% of GPs have signed up to provide abortion services, HSE confirm10% of GPs have signed up to provide abortion services, HSE confirm


Lifestyle

A decade on from their split, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are back together for a tour of the UK and Ireland in April next year.The Pussycat Dolls: Using the second of their nine lives

Ellie O’Byrne paid a visit to the Kabin in Knocknaheeny to see the supportive atmosphere that gave rise to the duo behind the ‘Yeah Boy’ hit.You’d need to have had your head buried in the sand not to have come across MC Tiny and MC The King

Aoife Buckley, one of the recipients of this year's Gaisce Gold award: It's ok to be different.School Daze with Aoife Buckley: I started working towards the Gaisce Awards in third year

Festive seasons come and go, but some moments can never be forgotten, discovers Donal O’Keeffe.Stories of Christmas past and present

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »