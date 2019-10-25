Ulster Bank report delays in processing payments for some customers

Ulster Bank has said it is having problems processing payments for some customers.

In a series of tweets, the bank said there are delays applying credits to some accounts.

Ulster Bank has not confirmed the extent of the problem or when it might be fixed.

It said: "We're experiencing delays applying credits to some customers' accounts, which we’re working to fix urgently.

"Sorry if this is causing you problems. We'll post an update once we have more information. If you need help send us a private message or message us securely in our app."

In a statement, the bank says no customer will be left out of pocket and emergency cash is available.

Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie has some advice for customers who are affected by the issue.

Mr Cassidy said: "The only thing that you can do if you are looking for funds is to go into the branch and ask if they would be able to give you some cash.

"They should, by looking at the system, know whether or not a payment is due to come in and they should know by your transaction history whether today was the day that a social welfare payment or a wage credit is due to come through."