Ulster Bank fixes technical glitch that stopped social welfare payments for 10,000 customers

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Update: Ulster Bank has said that they have fixed the technical glitch which had stopped around 10,000 social welfare payments today.

A bank spokesperson said: “Today’s delay for our customers has been resolved and all transactions are now visible on our customer’s accounts.

"We apologise unreservedly for the impact this issue has had and no customer will be left out of pocket as a result of this.”

Update: Up to 10,000 social welfare payments are among the transactions that have not appeared in the accounts of Ulster Bank customers today.

The Department of Social Protection said the bank is working to resolve the issue so payments can be made by close of business today.

A technical glitch at the bank means means cash has not been credited to some customer accounts.

The bank said it is working to fix the problem and asks people to get in contact if they have trouble accessing their funds.

Earlier: Ulster Bank report delays in processing payments for some customers

Ulster Bank has said it is having problems processing payments for some customers.

In a series of tweets, the bank said there are delays applying credits to some accounts.

Ulster Bank has not confirmed the extent of the problem or when it might be fixed.

It said: "We're experiencing delays applying credits to some customers' accounts, which we’re working to fix urgently.

"Sorry if this is causing you problems. We'll post an update once we have more information. If you need help send us a private message or message us securely in our app."

In a statement, the bank says no customer will be left out of pocket and emergency cash is available.

Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie has some advice for customers who are affected by the issue.

Mr Cassidy said: "The only thing that you can do if you are looking for funds is to go into the branch and ask if they would be able to give you some cash.

"They should, by looking at the system, know whether or not a payment is due to come in and they should know by your transaction history whether today was the day that a social welfare payment or a wage credit is due to come through."

