News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UL researchers aid Brazilian police in developing method of arresting paedophile gangs

UL researchers aid Brazilian police in developing method of arresting paedophile gangs
By Neil Michael
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 06:33 PM

University of Limerick researchers have helped Brazilian Federal Police devise one of the best ways of arresting gangs involved in the distribution of videos and photographs of children being sexually abused.

The initiative was a first for both Brazilian Police and the University of Limerick and came about after a Brazilian police officer came to Limerick to do a research PhD.

The research Dr Bruno da Cunha was involved with centred around mathematicians from Limerick working out which paedophiles detectives should go after on the so-called ‘dark web’.

As a result, police officers targeting them in the future look set to be more efficient.

The research project worked on data from a Brazilian police operation carried out between 2014 and 2016.

It led to the arrest and identification of 182 users – 170 of whom were distributors – and the rescue of six children.

Of over 10,000 users, 766 were sharing content.

READ MORE

Mystery deepens over journey of Cork 'ghost ship' as council assures no environmental threat

The team of researchers from the Mathematics Applications Consortium for Science and Industry (MACSI) and the Centre for Social Issues Research, both based at UL, investigated how effective the operation was in disrupting the distribution of the content.

The research team, which was led by Professor James Gleeson, used the analysis to suggest the best ways to target individuals to maximise the effect of this disruption.

“Network analysis has previously been applied to drug trafficking networks and terrorist networks to identify structural weaknesses and key figures in these illicit networks,” Dr Pádraig MacCarron said.

He is the postdoctoral researcher at the Centre for Social Issues Research and MACSI who worked with Dr Bruno da Cunha, Kleber Oliveira and Professor Gleeson on the research.

“The dark web network in this study, however, was much denser. There were more connections between users than normal, making it more difficult to break down using traditional network methods.

“It was found that the 60% of those core 766 distributors would need to be removed to completely fragment the network."

The research was partly funded by Science Foundation Ireland and by the European Research Council.

READ MORE

Irish woman forbidden to speak during time at Cork Magdalene Laundry takes case to UN torture committee

More on this topic

Abused children wait over a year for therapyAbused children wait over a year for therapy

Voluntary support group asks next govt for €600k for therapy for 85 sexually abused childrenVoluntary support group asks next govt for €600k for therapy for 85 sexually abused children

Tusla insists new guidelines will not enable alleged child abusers to interview their alleged victimsTusla insists new guidelines will not enable alleged child abusers to interview their alleged victims

Third of explicit images of children online were selfiesThird of explicit images of children online were selfies


TOPIC: Child abuse

More in this Section

UN investigating treatment of Magdalene Laundry survivorUN investigating treatment of Magdalene Laundry survivor

Man jailed for 18 months for disposing of chainsaw his father used in murderMan jailed for 18 months for disposing of chainsaw his father used in murder

Students’ Union 'outraged' at NUI Galway rent hikeStudents’ Union 'outraged' at NUI Galway rent hike

Almost 600 on trolleys in Irish hospitalsAlmost 600 on trolleys in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

New York’s most stylish actors are loving the cosy cardi look, says Katie Wright.Cardigans are cool again: how to wear them celeb style

When relaxing is just too much effort.The rise of the ‘micro-cation’ – the latest millennial travel trend

It’s becoming a growing problem.What should you do with your e-waste?

Oh, the shame of flygskam!Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Lighten your footprint

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »