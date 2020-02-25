UK will damage free trade deal chances if it breaches border agreement

The British government will “significantly damage” chances of even a basic free trade deal with the EU if it fails to follow through on an agreement to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

That was the warning from Tánaiste Simon Coveney as he and European colleagues signed off on red lines from Brussels for forthcoming post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

London is seeking ways to avoid the Irish protocol so as to not put in place checks and controls on goods moving from Britain to the North.

In Brussels, Mr Coveney said: "The implementation of agreements that have already been struck is the test of good faith and trust. Without good faith and trust, building a good-faith relationship is not going to be easy.

"If there isn't progress on the infrastructure needed to implement the Irish Protocol as part of the Withdrawal Agreement in the next few months, then I think that is going to be a very worrying signal for whether or not it's going to be possible to conclude something sensible before the end of the year.

"Michel Barnier and the Irish Government are at one on this. The WA involves significant commitments in the context of NI through the Irish Protocol that both the EU and the UK need to follow through on.

If that isn't followed through on then I think it will damage significantly the prospects of being able to get even a bare-bones trade agreement, along with a number of other things that need to be done, in place by the end of the year.

The EU is preparing to start the trade talks next week.

The proposals put into writing, warnings by Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, that Britain must sign up to a "level playing field" in any free trade agreement.

On fisheries, the EU General Affairs Council has also agreed to negotiate to "uphold the existing reciprocal access to waters" - a move that is set to flare tensions with Brexiteers and British fishermen.

The terms also include a controversial clause stating that Britain should "return unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin".

The passage is thought to refer to the Elgin Marbles - ancient Greek sculptures brought to Britain more than 200 years ago and now on display in the British Museum.

In Westminster, Mr Johnson chaired a meeting of his ministers on Brexit ahead of the publication of Britain's negotiating position on Thursday.

British ministers are expected to seek a Canada-style agreement with zero tariffs. That could lead to a clash with the EU after Mr Barnier ruled out such an agreement.

The tight time schedule for the talks - not to go beyond December - remains a key issue.