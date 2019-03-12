NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UK police say 'IRA' have claimed responsibility for UK parcel bombs

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 10:30 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Police in the UK have said that they are "aware of the claim of responsibility" for devices which were received at three buildings in London and at the University of Glasgow last week.

According to the UK Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland, the claim was allegedly made on behalf of the 'IRA'.

The claim was received yesterday by a media outlet in the North using "a recognised code word".

"Given the packages received last week bore similarities to devices sent in the past which were linked to dissident groups associated with Northern Ireland-related terrorism, officers were already looking at this as a line of enquiry," said the Metropolitan Police.

"However, we continue to keep an open mind and enquiries continue."

Packages arrived at London’s Waterloo railway station and offices at Heathrow and London City airports on March 5 and one arrived at the University of Glasgow on March 6.

The packages were posted with Irish stamps and had Dublin as the return address.

Only one of the packages, sent to Heathrow Airport staff building, ignited, but it was immediately extinguished.

