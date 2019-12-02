UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches

Police in the UK want relatives of missing people here to provide them with DNA as part of an ongoing drive to find the identity of bodies washed up on Welsh beaches.

Their appeal follows the successful identification of an Irishman missing for 36 years.

Conor Whooley vanished from Dublin in August 1983. Although his body was found on a beach in Anglesey, it was not identified as his at the time.

He was buried in a grave in the Menai Bridge Cemetery on the north west coastal island.

The 24-year-old, one of seven children, had been living in Dublin when he vanished. His family in Greystones, Co Wicklow, had been desperately trying to find out what had happened to him ever since.

Detectives trying to discover the identity of bodies found in Wales as part of Operation Orchid discovered the link after publicity surrounding their search for a missing Norwegian sailor. In 2013, they had exhumed a body buried at Menai Bridge Cemetery so they could get a DNA sample.

It turned out not to be the sailor, but the resulting publicity led to Mr Whooley’s mother providing DNA two years ago. His brother Sean also gave DNA and detectives were able to confirm a few weeks ago that the remains are those of Conor.

The discovery was made possible as a result of publicity in Ireland and a collaborative investigation between Gardai, Forensic Science Ireland and North Wales Police.

Detective Constable Don Kenyon, the investigating officer for Operation Orchid said: “We have gained sufficient evidence to justify asking the coroner to apply to re-open his inquest to identify the male found in 1983. We have been in contact with the family of Conor Whooley and they are receiving support from the Garda Missing Persons Unit.

“I hope this positive news will encourage other families of missing people to provide DNA samples to help solve other outstanding cases in North Wales and beyond."

In a statement, Conor’s family thanked Welsh police and also urged other people to come forward with DNA samples.

“Conor’s family are relieved to know his final resting place and that he has been cared for by the people of Anglesey and Menai Bridge in particular.

“They also know that other Irish families have had family members located through Operation Orchid.

“And they would encourage families of the missing to contact the authorities to seek help and especially to add their names to the DNA database.”