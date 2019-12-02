News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches

UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches
By Neil Michael
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 03:05 PM

Police in the UK want relatives of missing people here to provide them with DNA as part of an ongoing drive to find the identity of bodies washed up on Welsh beaches.

Their appeal follows the successful identification of an Irishman missing for 36 years.

Conor Whooley vanished from Dublin in August 1983. Although his body was found on a beach in Anglesey, it was not identified as his at the time.

He was buried in a grave in the Menai Bridge Cemetery on the north west coastal island.

The 24-year-old, one of seven children, had been living in Dublin when he vanished. His family in Greystones, Co Wicklow, had been desperately trying to find out what had happened to him ever since.

Detectives trying to discover the identity of bodies found in Wales as part of Operation Orchid discovered the link after publicity surrounding their search for a missing Norwegian sailor. In 2013, they had exhumed a body buried at Menai Bridge Cemetery so they could get a DNA sample.

It turned out not to be the sailor, but the resulting publicity led to Mr Whooley’s mother providing DNA two years ago. His brother Sean also gave DNA and detectives were able to confirm a few weeks ago that the remains are those of Conor.

The discovery was made possible as a result of publicity in Ireland and a collaborative investigation between Gardai, Forensic Science Ireland and North Wales Police.

Detective Constable Don Kenyon, the investigating officer for Operation Orchid said: “We have gained sufficient evidence to justify asking the coroner to apply to re-open his inquest to identify the male found in 1983. We have been in contact with the family of Conor Whooley and they are receiving support from the Garda Missing Persons Unit.

“I hope this positive news will encourage other families of missing people to provide DNA samples to help solve other outstanding cases in North Wales and beyond."

In a statement, Conor’s family thanked Welsh police and also urged other people to come forward with DNA samples.

“Conor’s family are relieved to know his final resting place and that he has been cared for by the people of Anglesey and Menai Bridge in particular.

“They also know that other Irish families have had family members located through Operation Orchid.

“And they would encourage families of the missing to contact the authorities to seek help and especially to add their names to the DNA database.”

READ MORE

Four face €25k in court bills after losing damages claim for low-impact accident in taxi

More on this topic

Sterling could still test Irish exportersSterling could still test Irish exporters

Boris Johnson seeks to blame Labour for early release of London Bridge terroristBoris Johnson seeks to blame Labour for early release of London Bridge terrorist

Urgent review of terrorists released from prison following London Bridge attackUrgent review of terrorists released from prison following London Bridge attack

Sonic boom over London caused by Typhoon jets scrambled to aircraftSonic boom over London caused by Typhoon jets scrambled to aircraft


TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Welsh police appeal for help to identify bodies from 70s and 80s who they believe are IrishWelsh police appeal for help to identify bodies from 70s and 80s who they believe are Irish

€1bn rail network deal signed to improve reliability and punctuality of trains€1bn rail network deal signed to improve reliability and punctuality of trains

Govt aiming to generate 70% of electricity through renewables in a decadeGovt aiming to generate 70% of electricity through renewables in a decade

Gardaí continue to question man in connection with death in GalwayGardaí continue to question man in connection with death in Galway


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps sees a shining future in 2020 for a rock star of flooring - terrazzo.New slab of appreciation for terrazzo tiling

Almost one in four parents who participated in the Barnardos Partnership with Parents (PwP) programme was a self-referral. These were mums and dads who were saying very simply: ‘I need help.’Self-referral programme for parents: Mums and dads simply saying ‘I need help'

Ciara O'Donovan is delighted she chose to attend a post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) course in science and laboratory techniques at St John’s Central College, Cork.PLC courses also an option for students considering next step after Leaving Cert results

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »