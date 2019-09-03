News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UK national remanded in custody in connection with €1m drug seizure

The drugs seized at the weekend
By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 11:55 AM

A UK national has been remanded in custody after gardaí seized around €1m worth of heroin following raids in Dublin and Co. Meath.

Searches were carried out in a joint operation at the weekend involving members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Seven kilos of heroin were recovered while three men were arrested and held at Dublin garda stations.

Kuldip Singh, 55, from the Birmingham area, in England, was charged in relation to the seizure and appeared before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court today. He made no application for bail.

The accused, who also had an address at The Hollows, Spawell, Dublin 6w, was charged with two offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act, for possession of heroin, and having it for the purpose of sale or supply.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on Saturday at a B&B in south-west Dublin.

Detective Garda Gavin Curran told Judge McHugh the accused was charged on Monday evening at Clondalkin station.

Mr Singh replied, “I had no knowledge of the drugs” after he was charged, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny told the judge his client was reserving his position in relation to bail.

Dressed in a navy coat, light blue jeans, an orange top and brown shoes, Mr Singh remained silent during the brief hearing.

An application for legal aid was made and Mr Kenny furnished the court with a statement of his client’s means.

Judge McHugh asked Detective Garda Curran if he was satisfied with the statement of means. He replied, “So far, yes.”

The judge asked him if his answer was “conditional or absolute”; the detective said, “conditional”.

On that basis, the judge held that he was not going to grant legal aid without supporting documentation.

Mr Singh was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

One man, in his 40s, was released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Another man remained in Garda custody.

