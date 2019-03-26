UK is facing a ‘constitutional earthquake’

Brexit presents a “constitutional earthquake” for this country and is a “game-changer” for the future of the island of Ireland, according to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Ms McDonald also said rejoining the Commonwealth would be “a bad idea” but that supporters of such a plan should be allowed debate it openly and that Fine Gael should state clearly if it is in favour of such a move.

Speaking on WLR FM during a visit to Waterford, the Sinn Féin leader criticised other parties for their approach to the issue of constitutional change.

“The other political parties and leaders have their head in the sand,” she said. “They say, ‘let’s not talk about the fact that constitutional change is coming, that the issue of the border now with Brexit looms larger than ever before’. They seem to think that they can look the other way and hope that all of this will go away.

“I’m telling you that that is not the case. I am saying very clearly that Brexit at this time is a constitutional earthquake, it’s a gamechanger. It is not a transient thing, it is for keeps. We have a huge job of work to do, and I’m very conscious of it as a leader of a party that represents northern nationalism, to build bridges, to create a new society.”

Politicians have a “duty of candour” to present their views honestly in that debate and to be “very respectful” of others with different opinions, she said.

Following DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson’s call at the Fine Gael ard fheis at the weekend for Ireland to rejoin the Commonwealth, Ms McDonald said: “It demonstrates how utterly out of touch Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael are, that this is the big story coming from their ard fheis at a time when people here in Waterford and around the country are concerned about their health service, they’re concerned about housing... That’s the first thing that struck me, this is their priority. How crazy.

“We are now at a time that we need to deal with the issue of constitutional change on our island. I think it is really, really important that we have an open, inclusive, honest debate and conversation around what all of that means.

“I do not advocate re-entering the Commonwealth. I don’t think it’s a good idea. I think it’s a bad idea. But I also have to accept that in an open and full debate, you have to allow others who believe that it is a good thing or a necessary thing to come forward and make the case.”