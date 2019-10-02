'A complete lack of regard for Ireland': Irish politicians respond to Johnson backstop proposals

Following the publication of the British Prime Minister's plans to replace the backstop, Fianna Fáil's Spokesperson on Brexit Lisa Chambers said that the proposals are "not realistic".

Ms Chambers said that Mr Johnson's proposal fails to fulfill the commitment given by the UK government that there will not be a return to a hard border.

"In my view, the proposals show a complete lack of regard for Ireland and the sensitivities involved," said Ms Chambers.

"This is much more than a technical discussion and a customs border is wholly unacceptable to people North and South and will neither be tolerated or acceded to."

Ms Chambers said that it "imperative" that the Government intensify preparations for a no deal Brexit.

She also called for clarity for the public on any checks that will take place in the event of no deal.

"The Taoiseach has said that they will take place 'near' the border; the Tánaiste has said they will take place 'somewhere', but time is running out and businesses need clarity," Deputy Chambers said.

She said that while it is hoped that an agreement can be reached or at the very least an extension could be sought and granted, the Government cannot afford to leave anything to chance.

The DUP welcomed the proposals as ensuring Northern Ireland leaves the EU customs union and upholding the Good Friday Agreement.

A statement said: “The DUP has always indicated that the United Kingdom must leave the EU as one nation and in so doing that no barriers to trade are erected within the UK.

“This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom.

“It will require changes to the draft withdrawal treaty and we welcome the fact that all sides now recognise that requirement in order to secure agreement.

“These proposals would ensure that Northern Ireland would be out of the EU Customs Union and the Single Market as with the rest of the United Kingdom.

These proposals, which are entirely consistent with the spirit and principles of the Belfast Agreement, demonstrate commitment to working with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland in a spirit of mutual co-operation whilst respecting the integrity of Northern Ireland’s economic and constitutional position within the United Kingdom.

The DUP said further work was needed but urged all parties to approach discussions with a “positive mindset within a spirit” of wanting a new deal.

The statement said: “They ensure democratic consent to the specific alignment proposals both before they enter into force and thereafter on an ongoing basis and they respect the democratic decision of the UK, of which Northern Ireland is a part.

“Further work remains to be completed between the UK and the European Union but we would encourage all concerned to approach these discussions in a positive mindset within a spirit of wanting to secure a negotiated withdrawal agreement that can allow everyone to focus on future relationships.

“For our part that is the manner in which we will approach these issues over the coming period.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has said that the border proposals are unacceptable politically and economically.

Mr Eastwood said that the imposition of a customs border breaches the British Government’s commitment to avoid a hard Border contained in the December 2017 joint report.

"The British Government’s counter offer is two borders by land and sea that are unacceptable to business, border communities and a majority of MLAs," said Mr Eastwood.

"The imposition of customs checks, with a need for physical infrastructure, will introduce heavy burdens on cross-border businesses and supply chains that will seriously threaten profitability in key sectors. We have already rejected it.

The business community has already rejected it. This is a proposal from a government that doesn’t understand the complexities of this island, but more to the point they don’t care.

Mr Eastwood said that the DUP reaction to the proposals is unsurprising.

"Hailing the democratic accountability of this proposal, having supported the unlawful suspension of democratic scrutiny at Westminster, in the full knowledge that there is no Assembly to provide accountability is incredible," he said.

"They honestly think people are idiots. But by their own test – that any solution must command the support of all communities, they must accept that this is dead on arrival."

The British government says it is confident it can get the Northern Ireland Assembly “up and running again” in order for people in the six counties to approve the new backstop terms.

Stormont has not been active since January 2017 but Boris Johnson wants the Assembly to sign-off on the trading arrangements by July 2020 – six months before the implementation period with the European Union ends.

A UK Government official said: “We absolutely believe we can get Stormont up and running again.

“Discussions have been ongoing for a number of months now.

I think it is vitally important that the people and institution of Northern Ireland are able to have their say over these arrangements.

“That is something that was lacking from the original backstop and that is what the Prime Minister is looking to address.

“We have said all along about the huge importance of getting the Assembly up and running and this emphasises that point.”

Asked what would happen if Stormont had not yet reconvened by July, the official said: “There is a reason why we need to work hard and work hard with the parties to ensure Stormont is up and running by that point.

“I think the principle of consent is something that everybody can see is a valuable step forward in trying to get a deal that can pass through Parliament.”

Sinn Féin: DUP will never be allowed veto on post-Brexit border plans

Update 4.30pm: Sinn Féin has insisted the DUP will never be allowed to wield a Stormont veto on the post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border.

Deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said there were no circumstances in which it would be acceptable for her former partners in government to have the power to block the continuation of Northern Ireland specific customs and regulatory measures.

She was reacting to reports the British Government is proposing handing the Northern Ireland Assembly a vote on whether to extend the suggested “two borders/four years” arrangements beyond an initial timeframe of 2025.

Stormont voting structures mean a bloc of MLAs from either the nationalist and unionist community can veto certain decisions, even if a majority of members back them.

A backstop with a time limit actually ceases to become a backstop,

Ms O’Neill was commenting on the potential of the DUP exercising that power on a potential vote in 2025 on extending an arrangement that would see customs checks being carried out on the island of Ireland and regulatory checks at the ports.

“Boris Johnson has today again rehearsed this role for the Stormont Assembly, an Assembly which currently does not sit, currently does not sit because of the position of the DUP and the Tories and because of Brexit,” she said.

“There can be no situation whatsoever when the DUP are going to be afforded a veto, a lock, a blocking mechanism of any form in which to thwart any progress that could potentially be made on Brexit between both the EU and the British government.

“It is just a nonsense, an illogical statement to make and to keep making it over and over again.”

She branded Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit proposals as a “political game changer” that drives a “coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement”.

“What we’ve heard from Boris Johnson today offers no assurances, no comfort, no certainty for the people and the business community here,” Ms O’Neill said outside Sinn Féin’s offices in west Belfast.

“At the end of the day the bottom line here is there will never be a circumstance whenever the DUP will be afforded a veto over Brexit and over the future relationship on this island.”

Ms O’Neill dismissed the suggestion of a time limit to a backstop arrangement.

“A backstop with a time limit actually ceases to become a backstop,” she said.

The party’s Stormont leader also reiterated her opposition to any hardening of the border.

Ms O’Neill suggested Mr Johnson’s approach would make the restoration of power sharing more difficult.

“I think what Boris Johnson has stated earlier drives a coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement, so that I think is a political game changer,” she said.

“I think that does make our politics more difficult here.”

The Sinn Féin vice president also criticised the DUP.

“The DUP are on the wrong side of the Brexit argument – they have been from day one,” she said.

“They have hitched their wagon to the Tories. They have continually actively worked against the interests of the people who live on this island and the position they have adopted even in the last 24 hours is further evidence of that.

“They are not acting in the interests of people here. They are prioritising the Union over the interests of people here and they are prepared to sit back and watch all industries here go to the wall because of this reckless Tory/DUP agenda.”