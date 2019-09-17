UK government looking at way for NI to approve backstop

The British government is tentatively tying hopes of a Brexit breakthrough on the potential return of Stormont, believing it may be easier to win consent for a Northern Ireland backstop if there is political buy-in from Belfast.

The Irish Examiner understands the linking of the two issues is one of a number of possible routes being considered by London with just over six weeks to go until the October 31 Brexit deadline.

In recent weeks, the possibility of a Brexit breakthrough based around the limiting of the backstop to the North — effectively returning to the initial winter 2017 proposal — has been putshed back on the table.

The possible step was again highlighted in a front-page story on The Times of London last Friday, before being quickly rejected by DUP leader Arlene Foster, who said Britain “must leave as one nation”.

Reacting In response to Ms Foster’s response to the suggestion, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said when asked at Fine Gael’s annual pre-Dáil think-in in Co Cork last Friday that he was not aware of any changes in the DUP’s positions.

However, it is understood Britain is tentatively open to the possibility of linking any Brexit breakthrough to the return of Stormont, as it will mean consent could then be sought for elements of a Northern Ireland backstop from local politicians.

The possible option would be entirely dependent on the Stormont stalemate somehow being restored before October 31 — an extremely tight deadline considering that it has been more than 1,000 days since the devolved government last sat.

However, while Irish sources last night were on Monday night not entirely convinced of the possible step, UK sources believe that, while a development in the next week or two is unlikely, there is no impediment to the move over the coming weeks.

Such an hopeful approach would need the buy-in from all Northern Ireland parties and for the long-standing issues to be resolved.

Among other possible options would be still- unexplained attempts to obtain some form of consent for a Brexit deal in the North by working within the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and, potentially, the north-south ministerial council.

Irish sources were keen to stress the possible Stormont option is far from straightforward, and that Brexit is an EU-UK, rather than Belfast, responsibility.

However, other sources have indicated an ongoing lack of a Stormont breakthrough could ultimately see the return of direct rule’s return.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Britain’s secretary for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, met in Dublin on Monday last night for as part of ongoing talks about restoring power-sharing at Stormont.

The meeting, which began shortly after 9pm, is understood to have been relaxed, with both politicians focusing on the need to bring together all parties in the North after over three years of political freeze in the province.

Mr Smith also met with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and party MLA Conor Murphy during his visit to Dublin on Monday.

Ms McDonald told reporters said after the meeting that the UK government needs to “get real” if it wants to see the restoration of power-sharing.