Uefa to plant 50,000 trees in Ireland in bid to offset 'carbon emissions from travel to matches'

Uefa is to plant 50,000 trees in Ireland as part of a major investment in tackling the climate change issues that will come from Euro 2020.

The governing body will plant 600,000 trees across the 12 host countries of the tournament as part of a renewable energy project.

There will be 50,000 trees planted in each of the countries.

The planting of trees is to "offset fans’ and Uefa carbon emissions from travel to matches."

Dublin's Aviva Stadium will host group stage and round of 16 games in the European Championships next year.

Euro 2020 is being held across multiple cities to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

Uefa have also announced it will invest "in gold standard renewable energy projects in partnership with the South Pole to offset the estimated 405,000 tonnes of carbon produced by fans and Uefa staff travelling to games in the tournament."

The plan was announced by Uefa last night, with president Aleksander Čeferin saying:

"Uefa Euro2020 is a celebration of European football that will happen right across the continent.

Dublin's Aviva Stadium

"The nature of the tournament means there are many benefits over a traditional one.

"In addition to being able to take the matches to more diverse communities across Europe, there is no need either to build a host of new stadia or the transport links that they need, which carry a huge environmental cost in concrete and other resources.

"But it also has a cost - with increased travel for fans to watch their teams play.

"Uefa takes its responsibilities on this seriously and it is right that we offset the carbon emissions that causes.

"Working with South Pole will help to build gold standard renewable energy projects, which will be of lasting value to the planet.

"In addition, we wanted to celebrate the 60 years of the European Championships and combining that with an environmental legacy is a logical choice.

Some 600,000 trees will be planted - 50,000 in each of the 12 host countries. I believe this will help all those communities benefit from Euro 2020 having been played there.

Tackling climate change has been a hot button issue over the past month as world leaders gathered in New York at the UN climate action summit this week.

Activist Greta Thunberg told delegates in an impassioned speech that they would never be forgiven if they failed to tackle rising temperatures.

Last Friday saw an international day of action, where students marched on the streets demanding governments act to protect their futures.