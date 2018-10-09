Home»Breaking News»ireland

UCD to accept more students with exam upgrades on an 'exceptional basis'

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 08:30 AM

UCD is going to accept more Leaving Cert students who get upgrades to their exam results this year.

The Dublin college will let up to 60 students in on an "exceptional basis" when their appeals make them eligible for a course.

According to reports, it's said to be relaxing the rules as a one-off in the interests of fairness.

Rebecca Carter

It follows the case of Wexford pupil Rebecca Carter, who started her first choice course at UCD last week.

It's after she won her High Court case to have the appeal of her exam results decided earlier than usual.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Department may make Irish compulsory for overseas students

Rebecca Carter's marks upgraded following successful appeal

State Examinations Commission to consider impact of exam appeal ruling

Update: Fianna Fáil TD aware of another Leaving Cert adding mistake that was corrected 'almost immediately'

More in this Section

Refusal to move into new houses over horse dispute 'a kick in the teeth', says councillor

Referendum Commission launches information campaign on blasphemy referendum

New research finds one in 10 adults would consider taking anabolic steroids

Nine enforcement orders imposed on food businesses, including one where 'live crawling insects' were found


Breaking Stories

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m caught in the middle of my friend’s affair and don’t know what to do’

National Curry Week: 7 signature curries from around the world

Making Cents: Terminal illness benefit can help at a stressful time

Should we be teaching our kids how to code?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »