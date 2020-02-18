UCD students to protest over on-campus rent hike

Students at UCD are to protest this morning over a rent hike in on-campus student accommodation.

The price of housing at the south Dublin university is to rise by 4% each year over the next three years.

Students’ Union President Joanna Siewierska says the increases should be scrapped:

"We will be rallying and demanding that the campus rent increase is stopped immediately and a campus rent decrease and rent freeze are introduced to help students," she said.

"We are also demanding that management implement a rental support scheme for students who are struggling in the private market," Ms Siewierska added.

💥Pissed off at the 12% rent hike?💥 Join us this Tuesday at 9.15AM in the Old Student Centre Atrium to rally in parallel to the management meeting where they'll be discussing this decision again👩‍🎓@FixOurEduUCD @AntiCasualUcd#NotABusiness #StopThe12pct https://t.co/p0bUl8A5zC pic.twitter.com/v0ypZcfEkB — UCD Students' Union (@UCDSU) February 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the NUI Galway Students’ Union have expressed outrage at an increase in on-campus accommodation, describing it as a "barrier to access to education".

From September, a single room at the Goldcrest student accommodation will cost €750 a month after the cost was increased by 4% - the maximum allowed in a rent-pressure zone.

“We meet students everyday who have to work two or more part-time jobs to stay in college, students who commute huge distances, students who can’t afford decent accommodation and students who aren’t in college who should be," NUI Galway Students’ Union President Clare Austick said.