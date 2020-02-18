News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCD students to protest over on-campus rent hike

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:46 AM

Students at UCD are to protest this morning over a rent hike in on-campus student accommodation.

The price of housing at the south Dublin university is to rise by 4% each year over the next three years.

Students’ Union President Joanna Siewierska says the increases should be scrapped:

"We will be rallying and demanding that the campus rent increase is stopped immediately and a campus rent decrease and rent freeze are introduced to help students," she said.

"We are also demanding that management implement a rental support scheme for students who are struggling in the private market," Ms Siewierska added.

Meanwhile, the NUI Galway Students’ Union have expressed outrage at an increase in on-campus accommodation, describing it as a "barrier to access to education".

From September, a single room at the Goldcrest student accommodation will cost €750 a month after the cost was increased by 4% - the maximum allowed in a rent-pressure zone.

“We meet students everyday who have to work two or more part-time jobs to stay in college, students who commute huge distances, students who can’t afford decent accommodation and students who aren’t in college who should be," NUI Galway Students’ Union President Clare Austick said.

Students 'outraged' as universities blame rent increases on refurbishment and upgrades

