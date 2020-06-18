News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC’s CAO Change of Mind Live Q&A Sessions to run at end of June

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 01:30 PM

As the CAO Change of Mind deadline approaches, UCC is preparing to host a series of live Q&amp;A sessions to inform and assist prospective students as they make their all-important third-level course choices.

UCC’s CAO Change of Mind Live Q&A Sessions will run next week, from Monday 22 June to Thursday 25 June inclusive, at 2pm – 4pm. Each day, there will be a dedicated session for each of the university’s four colleges.

The schedule will run as follows:

  • Monday 22 June – Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences 

  • Tuesday 23 June – STEM (Science, Engineering and Food Science) 

  • Wednesday 24 June – Business

  • Law Thursday 25 June – Medicine and Health

    • Health The sessions will be held, via Pubble, through the UCC Admissions Office webpage. To participate in the sessions, simply click on this link and follow the guidelines.

    Throughout the sessions, a dedicated team of UCC staff will be on hand to answer any questions or queries that participants and prospective students may have.

    With the CAO Change of Mind deadline falling on 1 July at 5:15pm, this is a great opportunity for prospective students to get informed about their course options and choices.  If you know someone who is still weighing up their options, or who would simply like more information about their chosen course/s, be sure to share the details of next week’s sessions with them.

    CAO Change of Mind Live Q&A Sessions will take place next week, Monday 22 to Thursday 25, at 2pm – 4pm. Follow this link for more information and to participate: www.ucc.ie/cao.

