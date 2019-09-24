News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UCC to launch programme to support students through challenges of higher education

By Jess Casey
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 12:42 PM

The first programme of its kind in Ireland to help students choose the right degree and get through the challenges of higher education is to be launched today.

The Graduate Attributes Programme at University College Cork (UCC) is aiming to support students through their life cycle of study at university while also developing their skills.

“The guidance counsellor cannot do it alone. We are responding to students, policy and industry needs with what is an innovative programme, said Professor John O’Halloran, UCC deputy president and registrar.

“The world of work demands advanced employability skills and we are seeking to support students in every step they make from secondary to third-level education.”

Through the programme, UCC will offer students modules include ‘taster’ lecturers to help pre-entry students select a degree before they go to college.

While at UCC, students will also undergo annual skills tests to build up a portfolio of skills. Completion of the tests will also form part of their academic transcripts.

In their final year at UCC, students can also avail of ‘transition out’ initiatives through the programme in preparation for their transition into the workplace or into further study.

The Graduate Attributes Programme will be launched this afternoon at UCC.

Millennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey finds

