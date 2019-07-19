News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newsletters in Medici vaults

UCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newsletters in Medici vaults
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, July 19, 2019 - 03:23 PM

University College Cork researchers have unearthed some 200 volumes of centuries-old newsletters that shine a light on 16th and 17th-century life in Europe.

The papers have been discovered in the vast vaults of the Medici family in Florence in a project led by Brendan Dooley, Professor of Renaissance Studies at UCC.

The manuscripts have been untouched for four centuries and reveal a detailed information network from Florence to Warsaw, Paris to Madrid, the Netherlands to Britain, Ireland and the American colonies.

At the time, news was primarily hand-written and exchanged across the continent in what Professor Dooley describes as "a lucrative and powerful network".

"Who controlled the news controlled the power," he said.

"This is a discovery at the very birth of what is today's global news industry."

In addition to shining a light on the broader continent at the time, the newsletters reveal facets of Irish history.

This includes a newsletter from Venice from March 19, 1588, which carries news about the Spanish Armada setting sail:

It was heard from Lisbon that the armada was ready with 140 or more sailing ships, and eight months of provisions; and it was said that it would set sail toward the end of this month with 17,000 combat soldiers and 8000 sailors. It was not known where it would be directed—some said it would go to join the duke of Parma, while others said it would sail for Ireland.

A 1606 newsletter from Spain reports on a large number of Irish emigrating to Galicia in order to flee an edict against Catholics that was published in Ireland, while another from Brussels in 1607 includes a tipoff from Paris about the arrival in France of Hugh O'Neill, the Earl of Tyrone, who was escaping from Ireland trying to reach Spain.

UCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newsletters in Medici vaults

In 1648, handwritten newsletters around Europe showed plenty of news about Ireland, including reports in January and February regarding the progress of the O’Neill forces up to the gates of Dublin, as well as ill-paid English soldiers joining the Catholics for better treatment.

Also in 1648, reports circulate about Thomas Wentworth’s role in the Irish rebellion. By April, the Irish Protestants are reported to be threatening to abandon the country unless the English did more to protect them. In June of the same year, Giovanni Battista Rinuccini, the Papal nuncio in Ireland, is presenting Pope Innocent X with standards taken by the Irish rebels in recent battles.

European news is also widely reported with one Vienna newsletter of June 2, 1618 announcing the spark that ignited the Thirty Years' War.

Recently, Professor Dooley was awarded €1 million by the Irish Research Council to further the research. The funding was made under the Irish Research Councils Advanced Laureate Award.

"Our ultimate goal, made feasible for the first time by this funding, is to reconstruct this fascinating news environment of an entire lost world, early modern Europe, at the birth of news," he said.

Professor Dooley’s team will be working closely with the State Archives in Florence, as well as the Medici Archive Project organisation, a nonprofit institution based in Florence and New York, to implement a systematic extraction method for the documentation and to connect the dots in an expanding pattern of exchanges.

READ MORE

GSOC investigate after Garda accidentally shoots himself in the foot

More on this topic

Upgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsizeUpgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsize

Supermarkets cash in as TV and jewellery shops fail to shine in early summer sales, says major surveySupermarkets cash in as TV and jewellery shops fail to shine in early summer sales, says major survey

Starter Homes: Three bedroom in Little Island, Co Cork €225,000Starter Homes: Three bedroom in Little Island, Co Cork €225,000

17 people injured after two cars crash at UK charity car meet for bereaved families17 people injured after two cars crash at UK charity car meet for bereaved families

UCCMediciHistory

More in this Section

French Minister urges Britain to sign up to Withdrawal Agreement during border tripFrench Minister urges Britain to sign up to Withdrawal Agreement during border trip

Judge says individual assessments can be made around Personal Insolvency ArrangementsJudge says individual assessments can be made around Personal Insolvency Arrangements

Minister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is publishedMinister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is published

Fears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork townFears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork town


Lifestyle

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »