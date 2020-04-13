News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

UCC researchers develop early-warning system to detect Covid-19 symptoms in healthcare workers

UCC researchers develop early-warning system to detect Covid-19 symptoms in healthcare workers
Cork University Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 08:18 AM

University College Cork (UCC) has developed a remote early-warning system to detect Covid-19 symptoms in frontline medical staff at Cork University Hospital.

The Covid-19 Remote Early Warning System (CREW), which has been developed with a software firm, remotely identifies those who may be developing a temperature and who shouldn't go to work.

The healthcare worker wears a digital thermometer sensor to measure body temperature and an alarm is generated if it gets too high.

"What we've done is linked up wearable technologies where there's an under-the-arm temperature monitor and wearable device that can monitor your heart rate and excercise and movement," said Director of the Assert Centre at UCC, Professor Barry O'Reilly, explaining how it works.

"By amalgamating all that, you can see if someone is developing a temperature which is one of the first signs of Covid infection."

READ MORE

Nurse who cared for Boris Johnson ‘blown away’ by recognition

More on this topic

TD claims Bus Éireann staff may strike over coronavirus safety concernsTD claims Bus Éireann staff may strike over coronavirus safety concerns

Video: 5 tips for better sleep during the pandemicVideo: 5 tips for better sleep during the pandemic

Coronavirus: Harris says Ireland is making progress as number of confirmed cases nears 10,000Coronavirus: Harris says Ireland is making progress as number of confirmed cases nears 10,000

Nurse who cared for Boris Johnson ‘blown away’ by recognitionNurse who cared for Boris Johnson ‘blown away’ by recognition


TOPIC: Coronavirus