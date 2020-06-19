News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC Professor to chair new independent anti-racism committee

UCC Professor to chair new independent anti-racism committee
Caroline Fennell of UCC has been chosen to chair the committee. Photo: UCC
By Steven Heaney
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 12:15 PM

The Government has announced today announced the membership of a new independent anti-racism committee, which is being tasked with the drawing up of a new action plan against racism for Ireland.

The committee will be Chaired by Caroline Fennell, Professor of Law at University College Cork.

Ms Fennell was a founding member and co-Director of the Centre for Criminal Justice and Human Rights, and was appointed a Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission by President Higgins in May 2018.

The new Committee will consult broadly in the development of new ideas for fighting racism in Ireland.

In one year's time, the committee will recommend an action plan to Government, which will form the basis for a government Action Plan Against Racism.

The Committee membership comprises people from diverse backgrounds, including those with lived experience of racism.

Members come from the business, education, academic, advocacy, and local government sectors.

The Committee will review the current evidence on racial discrimination in Ireland and examine best international practice on steps that can be taken to combat racism.

READ MORE

Limerick-based support group: There are better alternatives than Direct Provision

The group held their inaugural meeting, via Zoom, yesterday, and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, and Minister of State with responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton, both addressed the Committee.

The committee held its first meeting yesterday.
The committee held its first meeting yesterday.

Minister Flanagan welcomed the first meeting of the committee, saying, “I wish the Committee every success in this critically important work.

"We need to acknowledge that racism does occur in Ireland; to understand better how prevalent it is and what its impacts are; and to generate effective strategies for tackling it.”

The committee also hopes to hold several stakeholder dialogues, in order to gain information from the views of civil society, ordinary members of the public, Oireachtas members, the business sector, the media, and other relevant parties.

At the end of one year, the Committee has been asked to provide a draft anti-racism strategy, containing a clear action plan and recommendations for the Government to consider.

“I very much look forward to working with my fellow Committee members on this important task," Professor Fennell said.

"There is a broad and deep range of knowledge and expertise on the Committee, including lived experience of racism in Ireland, which will be so very important to our work,” she added.

READ MORE

'It only takes one or two cranks to start a trend': Cork bookshop owner not worried about boycott calls

More on this topic

Nigel Pearson praises Marcus Rashford and defends ‘easy target’ footballersNigel Pearson praises Marcus Rashford and defends ‘easy target’ footballers

Ombudsman to review procedures to accept children's racism complaintsOmbudsman to review procedures to accept children's racism complaints

Hypocritical to lobby for undocumented Irish in US and not migrants here – TDHypocritical to lobby for undocumented Irish in US and not migrants here – TD

Danny Healy-Rae and Cork TD Michael Collins criticised for saying 'all lives matter'Danny Healy-Rae and Cork TD Michael Collins criticised for saying 'all lives matter'

UCCRacism in IrelandGovernment of IrelandTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Hairdressers get set to reopen three weeks earlyHairdressers get set to reopen three weeks early

Families win challenge on driver taxback schemeFamilies win challenge on driver taxback scheme

Hundreds attend vigil for 'absolute gentleman' Detective Garda Colm HorkanHundreds attend vigil for 'absolute gentleman' Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Hayfield group appeals decision on proposed Donnybrook HotelHayfield group appeals decision on proposed Donnybrook Hotel


Lifestyle

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »