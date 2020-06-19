UCC Professor to chair new independent anti-racism committee

The Government has announced today announced the membership of a new independent anti-racism committee, which is being tasked with the drawing up of a new action plan against racism for Ireland.

The committee will be Chaired by Caroline Fennell, Professor of Law at University College Cork.

Ms Fennell was a founding member and co-Director of the Centre for Criminal Justice and Human Rights, and was appointed a Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission by President Higgins in May 2018.

The new Committee will consult broadly in the development of new ideas for fighting racism in Ireland.

In one year's time, the committee will recommend an action plan to Government, which will form the basis for a government Action Plan Against Racism.

The Committee membership comprises people from diverse backgrounds, including those with lived experience of racism.

Members come from the business, education, academic, advocacy, and local government sectors.

The Committee will review the current evidence on racial discrimination in Ireland and examine best international practice on steps that can be taken to combat racism.

The group held their inaugural meeting, via Zoom, yesterday, and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, and Minister of State with responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton, both addressed the Committee.

Minister Flanagan welcomed the first meeting of the committee, saying, “I wish the Committee every success in this critically important work.

"We need to acknowledge that racism does occur in Ireland; to understand better how prevalent it is and what its impacts are; and to generate effective strategies for tackling it.”

The committee also hopes to hold several stakeholder dialogues, in order to gain information from the views of civil society, ordinary members of the public, Oireachtas members, the business sector, the media, and other relevant parties.

At the end of one year, the Committee has been asked to provide a draft anti-racism strategy, containing a clear action plan and recommendations for the Government to consider.

“I very much look forward to working with my fellow Committee members on this important task," Professor Fennell said.

"There is a broad and deep range of knowledge and expertise on the Committee, including lived experience of racism in Ireland, which will be so very important to our work,” she added.