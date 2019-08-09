News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC gets permission for new dental school at Curraheen sports grounds

UCC gets permission for new dental school at Curraheen sports grounds
By Sean O'Riordan
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 03:49 PM

UCC has been granted permission to build a new multi-million euro dental school in the western suburbs of Cork city.

Permission has been granted by Cork County Council for the project at UCC's sports grounds at Curraheen, Bishopstown.

It will involve the decommissioning of some playing pitches on the site.

A UCC spokesman said the project is designed to provide dental health services, clinical teaching spaces for dental students along with education and support facilities, research laboratories and innovation spaces.

"The ambition is that the building, built over two phases, will provide a welcoming and comfortable experience for patients, a creative learning environment for students and a positive working environment for staff," the spokesman said.

He said it is hoped that construction will start on site sometime next summer and the project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Cork University Dental School & Hospital (CUDSH) is presently located on the campus of Cork University Hospital.

The UCC spokesman pointed out that The University Strategic Plan (Independent Thinking Shared Ambition) 2017 –2022 identified the construction and commissioning of a new dental school as a priority project as part of an overall Capital Development Programme.

"The new dental school will be located on UCC’s lands in the Cork Science and Innovation Park (CSIP) at Curraheen," the spokesman added.

The five-storey dental hospital will have research and innovation facilities, a central sterile services department, roof top plant enclosure and support service areas and will be served by a new roads network.

READ MORE

A magnificent and manageable mansion, Arbutus Lodge is pure Cork

More on this topic

David Silva made Manchester City club captainDavid Silva made Manchester City club captain

AI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apartAI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apart

Victim of drive-by shooting in Birmingham had been ‘playing football’ with friendsVictim of drive-by shooting in Birmingham had been ‘playing football’ with friends

'It is breaking my heart every day': Cork man pleads to be reunited with Filipino wife and daughter'It is breaking my heart every day': Cork man pleads to be reunited with Filipino wife and daughter

More in this Section

Five Dublin beached closed following wastewater leakFive Dublin beached closed following wastewater leak

Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial actionRyanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

No room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaignNo room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaign

'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy


Lifestyle

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

The early release was only part of the surprise of a joyfully experimental record, writes Ed Power.Album review: Bon Iver's i,i is a joyfully experimental record

Children as young as six are suffering from stress. Claire Spreadbury talks to Dr Preethi Daniel about the warning signs, and how you can help.Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »