News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC creates online hub to help families in crisis as domestic violence rises amid pandemic

UCC creates online hub to help families in crisis as domestic violence rises amid pandemic
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 12:49 PM

Community drug projects are warning of a “noticeable increase” in domestic violence due to ongoing Covid-19 confinement restrictions.

The local projects are also reporting greater alcohol consumption in the home, more use of drugs and alcohol in public spaces and reports of drug debts being called in by dealers.

Citywide Drugs Crisis Campaign sought feedback from local drug projects as to the impact of the restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a report, it flagged specific concerns around domestic abuse: “Projects are reporting a noticeable increase in domestic violence as a result of confinement in the home; this includes violence against women and against adult parents by young men.

Increased levels of drug use can contribute to increased physical risk and danger that can be potentially life-threatening.

Citywide called on the Gardaí to ensure that training on domestic violence is provided to all gardaí, including new recruits, and that all members have information about local domestic violence services.

It said parents in addiction are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the care of their children without the supports that are normally in place i.e. provision of hot meals by schools, supports for children with special needs, after-school services and homework clubs.

Grandparents who are often a vital source of support are less available due to Covid-19 restrictions, it said.

Citywide’s report comes as academics at the School of Law at University College Cork have developed a hub of local and national resources to support families in crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

Domestic violence ad campaign assures victims support available during pandemic

The information hub available here and developed with Irish charities and civil society organisations, provides information to people seeking advice and support on family law issues, including access to justice, custody arrangements, income and maintenance, children in care, disability and carers support, and broader supports for those experiencing domestic violence.

In its report, Citywide said people are trying to manage addiction in homes that are often overcrowded, where family relationships are under strain, or in situations of isolation.

It added that a significant number of people in addiction are homeless and living in hostels.

It said dual diagnosis – of both addiction and mental health difficulties – is a major issue and that the combined impact of scaled-back services and being confined indoors is leading to a “significant deterioration” in people’s mental health.

“People are likely to use more drugs to help them to cope with the pressures and drug use may become more chaotic and increasingly risky, making people less likely to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions,” it said.

It said projects have become aware of people going through withdrawals without appropriate supports and/or detoxing inappropriately by using different medications.

Citywide added:

There are reports of a significant rise in alcohol use in the home and of people congregating in public spaces to use drugs and alcohol.

"Some of this communal drug and alcohol use is seen as linked to boredom arising from the increase in unemployment, with every other social outlet shut down.”

On intimidation by dealers and gangs in communities, it said: “There are reports of drug debts being called in at this time, with all of the serious implications that brings for people in relation to intimidation and violence.”

It said community drug projects are committed to providing the services to people in addiction, insofar as they can.

READ MORE

Job scheme to help Covid-19 unemployed workers gets more than 2,000 applications on first day

Citywide made a series of calls for State agencies.

    They are:

  • Clear HSE protocols in place to ensure that medical and addiction specialists work together effectively on the treatment of any patient admitted with Covid-19 who is in addiction;

  • HSE and Department of Social Protection to cover additional costs that community drug projects may incur when providing outreach services;

  • Dept of Housing to cover the cost of making free wifi available in all hostels so that people can have access to online supports made available by projects;

  • HSE Community Mental Health Services to link in with community drug projects to provide pro-active outreach supports to people in addiction;

  • HSE to liaise with community drug projects that operate in rural areas to ensure there is stability and certainty around access to methadone and other addiction services;

  • Dept of Justice & Tusla to ensure funding is available to provide refuge space that is appropriate for physical distancing and to liaise with HSE on protocols on access for people in addiction;

  • Gardaí to ensure that drug awareness training has been provided to all gardaí, including new recruits, who will be on the streets and to task them with prioritising the health and safety of people in addiction over the seizure of drugs during this public health crisis;

  • Irish Prison Service to put in place adequate phone capacity to facilitate community support services in maintaining their one-to-one work with people in addiction who are in prison.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

€160k in supports announced for domestic violence groups€160k in supports announced for domestic violence groups

Government ‘not doing enough’ to protect women and children, agency claimsGovernment ‘not doing enough’ to protect women and children, agency claims

Irish Examiner View: Domestic abuse - Garda move provides reassuranceIrish Examiner View: Domestic abuse - Garda move provides reassurance

Groups praise Garda plan to check on previous domestic violence victimsGroups praise Garda plan to check on previous domestic violence victims


domestic violencecoronavirusCovid-19UCCTOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Ireland 'in a much better position now' in relation to Covid-19 testing capacityIreland 'in a much better position now' in relation to Covid-19 testing capacity

Sinn Féin urge parties that are 'serious about change' not to go into FG/FF coalition Sinn Féin urge parties that are 'serious about change' not to go into FG/FF coalition

Man, 30s, dies following collision involving car and pedestrian on M1Man, 30s, dies following collision involving car and pedestrian on M1

More PPE due to arrive from China this weekMore PPE due to arrive from China this week


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says a gesture is more important than a gift.How to celebrate birthdays when life is on hold

My partner has recently acquired some spectacular new moves. We’re both in our 40s and have been together for 15 years.Sex File: I’m suspicious of his new tricks in the bedroom

Holidays may be temporarily on hold, but planning magical trips is still possible, says Sarah MarshallDream now, do later – how to plot future travel adventures

Need an extra dose of motivation for those lockdown workouts? Lisa Salmon finds out how exercise can benefit the immune system.7 ways exercise is good for your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »