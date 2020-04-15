Community drug projects are warning of a “noticeable increase” in domestic violence due to ongoing Covid-19 confinement restrictions.

The local projects are also reporting greater alcohol consumption in the home, more use of drugs and alcohol in public spaces and reports of drug debts being called in by dealers.

Citywide Drugs Crisis Campaign sought feedback from local drug projects as to the impact of the restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a report, it flagged specific concerns around domestic abuse: “Projects are reporting a noticeable increase in domestic violence as a result of confinement in the home; this includes violence against women and against adult parents by young men.

Increased levels of drug use can contribute to increased physical risk and danger that can be potentially life-threatening.

Citywide called on the Gardaí to ensure that training on domestic violence is provided to all gardaí, including new recruits, and that all members have information about local domestic violence services.

It said parents in addiction are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the care of their children without the supports that are normally in place i.e. provision of hot meals by schools, supports for children with special needs, after-school services and homework clubs.

Grandparents who are often a vital source of support are less available due to Covid-19 restrictions, it said.

Citywide’s report comes as academics at the School of Law at University College Cork have developed a hub of local and national resources to support families in crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The information hub available here and developed with Irish charities and civil society organisations, provides information to people seeking advice and support on family law issues, including access to justice, custody arrangements, income and maintenance, children in care, disability and carers support, and broader supports for those experiencing domestic violence.

In its report, Citywide said people are trying to manage addiction in homes that are often overcrowded, where family relationships are under strain, or in situations of isolation.

It added that a significant number of people in addiction are homeless and living in hostels.

It said dual diagnosis – of both addiction and mental health difficulties – is a major issue and that the combined impact of scaled-back services and being confined indoors is leading to a “significant deterioration” in people’s mental health.

“People are likely to use more drugs to help them to cope with the pressures and drug use may become more chaotic and increasingly risky, making people less likely to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions,” it said.

It said projects have become aware of people going through withdrawals without appropriate supports and/or detoxing inappropriately by using different medications.

Citywide added:

There are reports of a significant rise in alcohol use in the home and of people congregating in public spaces to use drugs and alcohol.

"Some of this communal drug and alcohol use is seen as linked to boredom arising from the increase in unemployment, with every other social outlet shut down.”

On intimidation by dealers and gangs in communities, it said: “There are reports of drug debts being called in at this time, with all of the serious implications that brings for people in relation to intimidation and violence.”

It said community drug projects are committed to providing the services to people in addiction, insofar as they can.

Citywide made a series of calls for State agencies.

They are: Clear HSE protocols in place to ensure that medical and addiction specialists work together effectively on the treatment of any patient admitted with Covid-19 who is in addiction;

HSE and Department of Social Protection to cover additional costs that community drug projects may incur when providing outreach services;

Dept of Housing to cover the cost of making free wifi available in all hostels so that people can have access to online supports made available by projects;

HSE Community Mental Health Services to link in with community drug projects to provide pro-active outreach supports to people in addiction;

HSE to liaise with community drug projects that operate in rural areas to ensure there is stability and certainty around access to methadone and other addiction services;

Dept of Justice & Tusla to ensure funding is available to provide refuge space that is appropriate for physical distancing and to liaise with HSE on protocols on access for people in addiction;

Gardaí to ensure that drug awareness training has been provided to all gardaí, including new recruits, who will be on the streets and to task them with prioritising the health and safety of people in addiction over the seizure of drugs during this public health crisis;

Irish Prison Service to put in place adequate phone capacity to facilitate community support services in maintaining their one-to-one work with people in addiction who are in prison.