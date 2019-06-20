News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC and DCU defend late filing of annual accounts

University College Cork
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 04:50 AM

University College Cork has told the Dail’s spending watchdog that it is “fully financially sustainable” despite failing to file its 2018 financial accounts on time, it can be revealed.

A number of the country’s leading universities, including UCC and Dublin City University, have had to defend the late filing of their annual accounts in correspondence sent to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The committee will this morning discuss the colleges’ failure to produce their 2018 financial accounts by the end of April, the conclusion of the financial year.

In UCC’s case, president Patrick O’Shea told the PAC the college remains on a sound financial footing, insisting its records will be ready and completed in time for a scheduled audit next week.

“While the submission is indeed later than originally envisaged, the financial statements will at that stage have been fully audited by our commercial auditors,” he added.

In its letter, DCU’s president Brian MacCraith told PAC chairman Sean Fleming that its late delivery of its 2018 financial statements was “primarily due to a major, once-off issue”.

He said the merging of St Patrick’s teacher-training college in Drumcondra, Mater Dei Institute and the Church of Ireland College of Education into the main college in 2016/17 “continued to present very significant accounting challenges” ever since.

READ MORE

Twitter and Facebook summoned to court as social media users warned against sharing images of Boy A and Boy B

“The accounting for the Incorporation Project has had a once-off, but highly significant, impact on the 2017/18 year-end financial reporting and external audit cycle, which will not arise in subsequent reporting cycles for DCU,” the president wrote.

Mr MacCraith has told the PAC that when the C&AG initially proposed the shortened reporting timelines, the college brought to his attention some of the issues DCU would face in meeting the new timelines.

DCU insisted it also has 10 trading companies within the DCU commercial group, which complicate the finalising of financial statements.

The PAC will also be examining the 2017 accounts from the Department of Agriculture which had a budget of €1.4bn for the period.

READ MORE

Architect fined after worker dies during renovations at his home

More on this topic

'Under-investment' blamed as Irish colleges slip in global ratings

Youthreach helps divert people from substance abuse and crime, report shows

'I got a second chance at life': Breast cancer survivor who left school at 17 graduates from Trinity

Calls for introduction of safeguards to ensure reduced timetables in schools are not used inappropriately

UCCPACDCUTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

New deputy Garda Commissioner to be appointed

Donohoe standing by promises for major tax cuts

Finance Minister 'has no credibility' says union as Donohoe calls for efforts to avoid strike action

Ana Kriegel Verdict: Boy A's defence team wanted jury to consider manslaughter


Lifestyle

Tracing the roots of folk and fairy lore behind everyday plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »