Uber axes 138 jobs in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 06:22 PM

Up to 138 jobs are to go at Uber in Limerick.

The ride-hailing service employs around 500 people at its European centre in the city.

The company announced last month it plans to cut nearly 4,000 jobs worldwide.

The jobs are to go from June 29.

Economy, housing, climate: Greens cite concerns

