Uber axes 138 jobs in Limerick

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Up to 138 jobs are to go at Uber in Limerick.
The ride-hailing service employs around 500 people at its European centre in the city.
The company announced last month it plans to cut nearly 4,000 jobs worldwide.
The jobs are to go from June 29.
More in this Section
Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'
Gardaí investigate after man's body found in Co. Wicklow
Decision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seat
'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal
Lifestyle
Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle
More From The Irish Examiner
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.
for your new job