Tyrone apologise for 'unacceptable' singing of rebel song on team bus

Tyrone GAA has apologised after some of its players were filmed singing rebel songs on the team bus.

A number of players were singing 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans' as they passed a band parade on Saturday.

Harte apologised to "anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour of some of the panel on Saturday evening".

He added:

"The matter is being dealt with in-house and we won't be making any further comment."

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she hopes Tyrone GAA "deal with this in a sensible way and we all move on."

"The Aughnacloy parade is an example of sharing where they don't start the parade until the Saturday evening Mass is over," the DUP leader said.

"There must be respect on all sides if we are to build a shared future.

"I hope Tyrone GAA deal with this in a sensible way and we all move on."