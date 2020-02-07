Two yellow weather warnings issued for election weekend as Storm Ciara approaches

Additional reporting by Neil Michael

Met Éireann has announced two status yellow weather warnings, both of which will begin on election day.

A wind and rain warning are in place for the entire country.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect on Saturday at 9am and will be in place until midnight on Sunday.

Met Éireann said that on Saturday "southerly winds will strengthen" throughout the day, "reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h".

The status yellow rain warning comes into effect at 12pm on Saturday and is in place until 3pm on Sunday.

The forecaster said that on election day, a spell of "heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country" with 20-40mm expected.

Met Éireann said there is "a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country."

READ MORE Storm Ciara could impact voting on islands

Meanwhile, voting on our off-shore islands could be badly hit by storms.

Off the Cork coast, for example, there is a concern about Cape Clear, but also neighbouring islands Sherkin, Heir and Long Island.

As they are furthest away from the mainland, the operators of special ferry services to this batch of islands are planning to set out earlier instead than the more usual sailing times of around 9.30am.

At the moment, all the islands will vote on Saturday as planned but most of them expect to close their polling stations early.