News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Two yellow weather warnings issued for election weekend as Storm Ciara approaches

Two yellow weather warnings issued for election weekend as Storm Ciara approaches
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 08:11 AM

Additional reporting by Neil Michael

Met Éireann has announced two status yellow weather warnings, both of which will begin on election day.

A wind and rain warning are in place for the entire country.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect on Saturday at 9am and will be in place until midnight on Sunday.

Met Éireann said that on Saturday "southerly winds will strengthen" throughout the day, "reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h".

The status yellow rain warning comes into effect at 12pm on Saturday and is in place until 3pm on Sunday.

The forecaster said that on election day, a spell of "heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country" with 20-40mm expected.

Met Éireann said there is "a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country."

READ MORE

Storm Ciara could impact voting on islands

Meanwhile, voting on our off-shore islands could be badly hit by storms.

Off the Cork coast, for example, there is a concern about Cape Clear, but also neighbouring islands Sherkin, Heir and Long Island.

As they are furthest away from the mainland, the operators of special ferry services to this batch of islands are planning to set out earlier instead than the more usual sailing times of around 9.30am.

At the moment, all the islands will vote on Saturday as planned but most of them expect to close their polling stations early.

More on this topic

Election 2020: Where all the major parties stand on six big issuesElection 2020: Where all the major parties stand on six big issues

'A f**king disaster': Fine Gael source blasts 'D4 boys' as party set to lose 15 seats'A f**king disaster': Fine Gael source blasts 'D4 boys' as party set to lose 15 seats

‘Everybody’s vote is equal so make sure that yours will count’‘Everybody’s vote is equal so make sure that yours will count’

Letter to the Editor: Candidate’s death almost led to a legal wrangleLetter to the Editor: Candidate’s death almost led to a legal wrangle


TOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast