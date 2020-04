Two women have been hospitalised following a fire in Co. Wicklow.

It broke out this evening at a house in the Ardee Sreet area of Bray.

A number of fire crews from the Wicklow Fire Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The women, aged in their 30s and 60s, are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Gardaí say a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of their investigation.