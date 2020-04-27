News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two women found dead at Tullamore hostel; Concerns deaths may be linked to 'bad drugs'

Two women found dead at Tullamore hostel; Concerns deaths may be linked to 'bad drugs'
By Sarah Slater
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 05:15 PM

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of two women at a hostel in Tullamore over the weekend.

It is understood that one of the women was aged 19, while another woman was aged in her 40s. Both had been living at Clonamore House hostel facility in Tullamore.

Both women, who were homeless and believed to have addiction issues, died over the weekend.

The 19-year-old woman was discovered at 2.30pm in her room on Sunday and the other was found this morning.

A third young man is in a critical condition at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. He is also from Laois.

A fourth man who was a boyfriend of one of the deceased and had also been living in the hostel became ill on Monday morning. His condition is understood to be stable but serious.

READ MORE

Belfast GP walking virtual Spanish pilgrimage in driveway to raise money for Trócaire

Three of the four people are understood to have ties to Portlaoise and were known to gardaí. Officers have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but gardaí are investigating the possibility that a bad batch of drugs may have been involved.

Drug users have become desperate in recent times during the lockdown accessing supply.

The HSE declined to comment as a garda investigation is proceeding.

The hostel remains open but the rooms where the affected people were staying have been sealed off.

It is understood that those who died had been clients of Laois County Council's housing section.

The council's chief executive John Mulholland extended his sympathies.

“Laois County Council is deeply saddened and shocked at the news of the tragic loss of life at Clonamore House over the weekend.

The Council wishes to convey its sincere sympathy to the families and friends of those who have passed away,” he said.

In a statement this evening the gardaí said they were liaising with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case.

It went on: "The deaths are not thought to be Covid related and gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their enquiries. The local Coroner has been notified."

READ MORE

NUI Galway announce major changes to upcoming academic year

More on this topic

'Overhaul' of system called for after homeless man found dead in Phoenix Park'Overhaul' of system called for after homeless man found dead in Phoenix Park

Over 200 homeless deaths in Dublin since 2016Over 200 homeless deaths in Dublin since 2016

Fr McVerry: Many homeless hostels would 'close down overnight' if they faced HIQA checksFr McVerry: Many homeless hostels would 'close down overnight' if they faced HIQA checks

Housing Minister 'demands full report' as sleeping homeless man is injured during removal of tentHousing Minister 'demands full report' as sleeping homeless man is injured during removal of tent


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

HomelessHostelTOPIC: Homeless deaths

More in this Section

Government formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan saysGovernment formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan says

Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpointGarda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for helpDomestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help


Lifestyle

Georgia Humphreys chats to Daisy Edgar-Jones about the TV adaptation of Normal People.Five minutes with... Daisy Edgar-Jones

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »