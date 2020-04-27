Two women found dead at Tullamore hostel; Concerns deaths may be linked to 'bad drugs'

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of two women at a hostel in Tullamore over the weekend.

It is understood that one of the women was aged 19, while another woman was aged in her 40s. Both had been living at Clonamore House hostel facility in Tullamore.

Both women, who were homeless and believed to have addiction issues, died over the weekend.

The 19-year-old woman was discovered at 2.30pm in her room on Sunday and the other was found this morning.

A third young man is in a critical condition at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. He is also from Laois.

A fourth man who was a boyfriend of one of the deceased and had also been living in the hostel became ill on Monday morning. His condition is understood to be stable but serious.

Three of the four people are understood to have ties to Portlaoise and were known to gardaí. Officers have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but gardaí are investigating the possibility that a bad batch of drugs may have been involved.

Drug users have become desperate in recent times during the lockdown accessing supply.

The HSE declined to comment as a garda investigation is proceeding.

The hostel remains open but the rooms where the affected people were staying have been sealed off.

It is understood that those who died had been clients of Laois County Council's housing section.

The council's chief executive John Mulholland extended his sympathies.

“Laois County Council is deeply saddened and shocked at the news of the tragic loss of life at Clonamore House over the weekend.

The Council wishes to convey its sincere sympathy to the families and friends of those who have passed away,” he said.

In a statement this evening the gardaí said they were liaising with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case.

It went on: "The deaths are not thought to be Covid related and gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their enquiries. The local Coroner has been notified."