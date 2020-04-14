News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two women fined by PSNI after failing to stop at cross-border checkpoint

By Press Association
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 07:15 PM

Two women have been issued fines under coronavirus legislation after failing to stop at a cross-border checkpoint.

It came after a vehicle failed to stop for a Garda checkpoint in Lifford, Co Donegal, close to the border with Northern Ireland.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter said his officers were alerted by Garda officers.

“Police in Strabane seized a vehicle yesterday afternoon (Monday) which had reportedly failed to stop for An Garda Siochana (AGS) in the Lifford area of County Donegal,” he said.

“AGS colleagues had alerted us at 3.10pm that a red Audi A4 had made off from their officers and crossed into Strabane.

“We subsequently located the vehicle, abandoned in the Clady village area, at around 4pm, which we subsequently seized.

“Two females were subsequently issued with two fines for breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.”

He added: “This is a good example of cross-border work with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana.”

