Two women who were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering have been released without charge.

The pair, who are in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on Monday afternoon on the M7 in Co Laois.

They had €50,000 in cash on them.

They were taken to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning but were released without charge today.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, while investigations are ongoing.