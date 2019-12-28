News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two women airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co Roscommon

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 09:36 PM

Two women have been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision between two vehicles in Roscommon today.

The collision occurred at around 12.50pm at Ardleckna, Elphin in Co Roscommon.

The women, one of who is in her 30s and the other in her 70s, were airlifted to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 70s, were taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A technical examination has been carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

