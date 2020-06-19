News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two weather warnings issued for tomorrow

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 04:06 PM

Two weather warnings have been issued for six counties tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind alert will begin at 9am tomorrow in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Gusts of up to 100kms/h are expected and the warning lasts until 8pm tomorrow evening.

Also, a Status Yellow rainfall warning will begin at 11am in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Spot flooding has been forecast and the warning ends at 11pm tomorrow night.

No new coronavirus cases in 15 counties last week — and fewer than 5 in Cork

