Two weather warnings issued for tomorrow

Two weather warnings have been issued for six counties tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind alert will begin at 9am tomorrow in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Gusts of up to 100kms/h are expected and the warning lasts until 8pm tomorrow evening.

Also, a Status Yellow rainfall warning will begin at 11am in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Spot flooding has been forecast and the warning ends at 11pm tomorrow night.