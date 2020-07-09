Two-vehicle crash kills man and hospitalises woman in Northern Ireland

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.

A woman was also taken to hospital following the collision in Station Road in Saintfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The man died in hospital.

Police confirm a man has died following a road traffic collision on Station Road in Saintfield, yesterday, Wednesday 8th July. pic.twitter.com/RiML6jVb8R — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 9, 2020

The vehicles involved in the crash were a Hyundai i10 and a Volkswagen Golf.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to call 101, quoting reference number 1184 of 08/07/20.