News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two-vehicle crash kills man and hospitalises woman in Northern Ireland

Two-vehicle crash kills man and hospitalises woman in Northern Ireland
The man died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.
By Press Association
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 10:01 AM

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.

A woman was also taken to hospital following the collision in Station Road in Saintfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The man died in hospital.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a Hyundai i10 and a Volkswagen Golf.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to call 101, quoting reference number 1184 of 08/07/20.

READ MORE

Burger King could be forced to permanently shut one in 10 UK outlets

More on this topic

Stormont to consider report that UK travellers pose greatest Covid-19 riskStormont to consider report that UK travellers pose greatest Covid-19 risk

Stormont Assembly urges Michelle O’Neill to apologise over Bobby Storey funeralStormont Assembly urges Michelle O’Neill to apologise over Bobby Storey funeral

Micheál Martin says he is not in favour of ‘divisive’ poll on Northern Ireland borderMicheál Martin says he is not in favour of ‘divisive’ poll on Northern Ireland border

Belfast City Council apologises to families denied same size of funeral as Bobby StoreyBelfast City Council apologises to families denied same size of funeral as Bobby Storey

CrashNorthern IrelandTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Over half of hospital admissions due to eating disorders last year related to childrenOver half of hospital admissions due to eating disorders last year related to children

Inquiry into IBRC could end up costing over €30mInquiry into IBRC could end up costing over €30m

Gardaí seek relatives or friends of man found dead after going missing in 2011Gardaí seek relatives or friends of man found dead after going missing in 2011

Climate Action Plan needs to be fully implemented to meet EU targetsClimate Action Plan needs to be fully implemented to meet EU targets


Lifestyle

Dónal Clancy is a musician from An Rinn in Co Waterford. He will perform the music of his late father, Liam Clancy, in a special online solo performance on Thursday at 7pm as part of this year's Clonmel Junction Festival.Question of Taste: Dónal Clancy

BETWEEN 1973 and early 1975, John Lennon split with Yoko Ono, took up with his assistant May Pang and embarked on a period of intense creativity and outrageous behaviour. Lennon later described this time as his “lost weekend”.Rufus Wainwright has returned a new man

Stan O’Sullivan tells Ellie O’Byrne about the genre-busting album from 2007 that probably doesn’t get the recognition it deservesB-Side the Leeside: 'Louder & Clearer' with Stanley Super 800

In recent times one of the most recurring and troubling conversations I have with teenagers, in therapy, is around their use of marijuana. Often parents seek out therapy because they have noticed a dramatic shift in their child’s behaviour.Richard Hogan: Beware of making light of your teen's marijuana use

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »