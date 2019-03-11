Two thirds of women claim they have been stereotyped

Research has found two thirds of women in Ireland have felt stereotyped because of being a mother. A further on in ten admit to feeling stereotyped all the time.
The research was carried out by Empathy Research between February 25 and March 4, 2019 through an online survey of 1,002 adults over the age of 18.
Vicky Phelan was picked as the top choice for which well-known mother was the most inspirational, surpassing Michelle Obama (30%) and Angelina Jolie (6%).
The research was carried out to mark the launch of Women's Way and Beko's Mum of the Year Awards 2019.
There are seven categories:
Inspirational mum: A nominee who has encouraged or motivated others in decision making
Transformational mum: A nominee who has transformed herself, her family or her community
Local hero: A nominee who has encouraged and helped within her community
Mumpreneur/social entrepreneur: A nominee who has set up and runs her own business in addition to caring for her children
New mum: A nominee who has recently become a mum
Social media mum: A nominee who has used social media for the benefit of others – charity or fundraising for example
Overall mum: A nominee who has channeled adversity into something positive, a true role model