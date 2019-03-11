Two thirds of women claim they have been stereotyped

Research has found two thirds of women in Ireland have felt stereotyped because of being a mother. A further on in ten admit to feeling stereotyped all the time.

TV & Radio Presenter Lucy Kennedy, pictured at the launch of the Women’s Way & Beko Mum of the year Awards 2019.

The research was carried out by Empathy Research between February 25 and March 4, 2019 through an online survey of 1,002 adults over the age of 18.

24% admitted to struggling with dividing their time and spending more time in work than at home

admitted to struggling with dividing their time and spending more time in work than at home 28% admit to working from home after their usual hours

admit to working from home after their usual hours 11% admitted to regularly working from home after work for more than three nights a week

admitted to regularly working from home after work for more than three nights a week 55% said they spend at least half of their day with children

said they spend at least half of their day with children 24% said they spend the majority of their day with their children

said they spend the majority of their day with their children 70% said they felt a stronger sense of responsibility than their partner

Vicky Phelan was picked as the top choice for which well-known mother was the most inspirational, surpassing Michelle Obama (30%) and Angelina Jolie (6%).

The research was carried out to mark the launch of Women's Way and Beko's Mum of the Year Awards 2019.

There are seven categories:

Inspirational mum: A nominee who has encouraged or motivated others in decision making

Transformational mum: A nominee who has transformed herself, her family or her community

Local hero: A nominee who has encouraged and helped within her community

Mumpreneur/social entrepreneur: A nominee who has set up and runs her own business in addition to caring for her children

New mum: A nominee who has recently become a mum

Social media mum: A nominee who has used social media for the benefit of others – charity or fundraising for example

Overall mum: A nominee who has channeled adversity into something positive, a true role model