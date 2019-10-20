Two thirds of social media users worried about who can see their posts and photos

Nearly a fifth of Irish adults (19%) do not know how to manage their social media privacy settings.

New research has found that 64% of social media users are worried about who can see their posts and photos.

The survey, carried out by Facebook, also found that one-third of social media users don’t know how to manage the personal information they display on the platform.

29% don’t know how to control who sees their photos.

The survey found people in Leinster need the most help with their privacy settings.

19% of Dubliners and 21% of those in the rest of Leinster don’t know how to customise their social media privacy settings.

This compares to 17% of social media users in Munster and 16% in Ulster.

Gen Z, people born after 1997, have the highest number of people who have customised their Facebook privacy settings with 77%.

Only half of people aged 55 or over have customised privacy settings.

Facebook is planning to introduce 'Facebook Cafés' to help people with their privacy settings.

The pop-ups will be held in Dublin, Cork and Galway, between October 21 and 24.

They are designed to "demonstrate the simplicity of doing a profile privacy check and to raise awareness of the many tools and features available to control your privacy on Facebook."

"Millions of Irish people use social media to connect and share with friends and family, but many are concerned about who is able to see what they post online," said Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland.

"We want people to have more control of their experience on Facebook and know about the many new tools and features we’ve introduced to help manage their privacy.

"Doing a privacy check-up is quick and easy – but if you’re unsure how, then head down to one of our pop up cafes. We can help you personalise your privacy settings – and all in the time it takes to make a cup of coffee."

The pop-up cafes will be in the following locations:

Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22

Network, 39 Aungier St, Dublin 2 (8am - 4pm)

Wednesday, October 23

Espresso 44, Galway (8am – 4pm)

Thursday, October 24

Soma, Tuckey St, Centre, Cork (8am – 4pm)