News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two thirds of social media users worried about who can see their posts and photos

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 06:10 PM

Nearly a fifth of Irish adults (19%) do not know how to manage their social media privacy settings.

New research has found that 64% of social media users are worried about who can see their posts and photos.

The survey, carried out by Facebook, also found that one-third of social media users don’t know how to manage the personal information they display on the platform.

29% don’t know how to control who sees their photos.

The survey found people in Leinster need the most help with their privacy settings.

19% of Dubliners and 21% of those in the rest of Leinster don’t know how to customise their social media privacy settings.

This compares to 17% of social media users in Munster and 16% in Ulster.

Gen Z, people born after 1997, have the highest number of people who have customised their Facebook privacy settings with 77%.

Two thirds of social media users worried about who can see their posts and photos

Only half of people aged 55 or over have customised privacy settings.

Facebook is planning to introduce 'Facebook Cafés' to help people with their privacy settings.

The pop-ups will be held in Dublin, Cork and Galway, between October 21 and 24.

They are designed to "demonstrate the simplicity of doing a profile privacy check and to raise awareness of the many tools and features available to control your privacy on Facebook."

"Millions of Irish people use social media to connect and share with friends and family, but many are concerned about who is able to see what they post online," said Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland.

"We want people to have more control of their experience on Facebook and know about the many new tools and features we’ve introduced to help manage their privacy.

"Doing a privacy check-up is quick and easy – but if you’re unsure how, then head down to one of our pop up cafes. We can help you personalise your privacy settings – and all in the time it takes to make a cup of coffee."

The pop-up cafes will be in the following locations:

Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22

Network, 39 Aungier St, Dublin 2 (8am - 4pm)

Wednesday, October 23

Espresso 44, Galway (8am – 4pm)

Thursday, October 24

Soma, Tuckey St, Centre, Cork (8am – 4pm)

READ MORE

Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins step down from FF front bench over voting controversy

More on this topic

Why are we all so afraid to be without our phones?Why are we all so afraid to be without our phones?

Legislators need to define 'harmful communication', Justice Committee toldLegislators need to define 'harmful communication', Justice Committee told

Cyber-psychologist: Government breaching children's rights as tech companies allowed to 'monetise harm'Cyber-psychologist: Government breaching children's rights as tech companies allowed to 'monetise harm'

Law Society: Offensive WhatsApp group 'did not contain references to any female students'Law Society: Offensive WhatsApp group 'did not contain references to any female students'


TOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Fine Gael sees popularity boost in latest pollFine Gael sees popularity boost in latest poll

Dooley apologises as footage emerges of him with Collins in Dáil ahead of voteDooley apologises as footage emerges of him with Collins in Dáil ahead of vote

President Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capitalPresident Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capital

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in GalwayGardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in Galway


Lifestyle

A pet dog is always ‘in your face’, whereas a house cat remains detached and aloof at all times. Lassie wants to accompany you everywhere, but Pussy stays with the house.So cats really do bond with humans after all

Ovarian cancer has been dubbed ‘the silent killer’. Christina Henry tells Rowena Walsh why she is one of the lucky onesAgeing with attitude: Life after ovarian cancer

As almost a father of two, Donal Skehan has realised that in order to survive with young children, quick and easy meals are key, writes Ciara McDonnell.Donal Skehan's newest recipes are quick and easy

Jamie Oliver is on a mission to get everyone eating more vegetables with the release of his new book, Veg.A selection of recipes from Jamie Oliver's new book Veg

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »