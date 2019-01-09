NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two thirds of private schools increase fees for 2019

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 11:30 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More than two in three private schools have increased their fees this year.

An increase in foreign students enrolling as a result of Brexit and economic recovery are said to be contributing factors.

Former headmaster of St Andrew's College, Arthur Godsil, says the reason is due to private schools being in competition with each other: "The reason why they're increasing their fees is because they will need to develop their premises.

"Whereas the State will pay for teachers, they don't pay for any buildings or any developments, so because we're in competition with each other, they do have to improve".

According to The Irish Independent, St. Columbia's college in Rathfarnham, Dublin is the most expensive private school with fees costing students €8,241.


