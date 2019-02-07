Two-thirds of large commercial tractors fail new NCT style test

It has emerged that two-thirds of large commercial tractors have failed a new NCT style test.

The test ensures the safety of "fast tractors" and other large road-going machinery used by agricultural contractors.

11% of the tested tractors were designated as 'dangerous', according to a report in the Irish Farmers Journal.

So far, only 70 fast tractors have been presented for the new test.

Paul Mooney from the Irish Farmers Journal says there was a wide range of faults.

"Two-thirds of them have failed and about 11% of these have failed dangerous," said Mr Mooney.

"A share of them would have failed on something significant in terms of safety...maybe a bit of wire in the steering."

Mr Mooney added that "a number of them would have failed on more minor items" such as the number plate being slightly uneven.