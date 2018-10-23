Two teens to go on trial next April accused of Ana Kriegel's murder

Two teenage boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel are set to go on trial next April.

The body of the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl was found in a derelict building in Lucan, Co Dublin last May.

Ana Kriegel

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged with her murder and appeared before the Central Criminal Court this morning.

The prosecuting barrister said the State was looking for a joint trial and to have the case heard sooner rather than later.

The court heard it is a case with a lot of CCTV and forensic evidence and could take over four weeks.

The two accused, who are on bail, were in court with their family members this morning for the brief appearance.

Digital Desk