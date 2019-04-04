Two teens armed with axe and hammer smash their way into Kerry home, court hears

Children and an elderly man were in the sitting room of a house in Listowel town, Co Kerry, shortly after midnight last Saturday night/Sunday morning when two youths armed with various items including an axe smashed the sitting room windows and door into the room, the juvenile court was told today.

A gardaí who outlined the facts in relation to alleged incident revealed that a Waterford crystal Reginald Tower, with a value of €4,500, which had been on the window sill was smashed.

In all some €7,457 worth of criminal damage was carried out, the in-camera court in Listowel heard .

A hammer, and a pool cue were among the objects used to break and damage the property.

The pair also attacked a car parked in the driveway, "smashing" the windows and damaging a panel, the court heard.

The valuable piece of Waterford Crystal was sitting on the window sill and the incident took place at 12.30am last Saturday/Sunday morning, March 31, at an address in the town of Listowel, the court was told.

In the sitting room of the house at the time were two men, two children, and one elderly male.

Two youths, one aged 16 and one aged 17 were arrested early on Wednesday morning.

Questioned at separate garda stations in Listowel and Ballybunion, they were released on station bail and appeared before the Juvenile court at Listowel District Court on Thursday morning.

Each was charged with one count of Criminal Damage of property including the Waterford crystal, a number of windows, a door and a car owned by a female occupant of the house, which was parked in the driveway.

The charge is contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

The 16-year-old replied “No, Shane!” when charged and cautioned, Listowel Garda Detective, Shane O’Driscoll outlined.

The 17-year-old had made no reply to the formal charge, the court was told.

Gardaí applied for an adjournment, saying that a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On an application by Pa Daly, solicitor for both youths, bail was granted by Judge David Waters.

The bail is in accordance with strict conditions set by Listowel gardaí.

Mr Daly had asked that curfew conditions not be imposed on the 16-year-old “given that he has never been in court before”.

Judge David Waters adjourned the matter for a file to be prepared for the DPP and granted bail.

He imposed a curfew on both youths between 9pm and 8am daily.

They are also to stay away from the house that was the subject of the alleged attack last weekend.

They are not to interfere with witnesses and are to sign on Monday and Friday at Listowel Garda station.

Judge David Waters issued a strong warning to the pair that in the event of “any breach” of their bail conditions, they would be remanded in custody to Oberstown detention centre.