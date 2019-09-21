Two teenagers in hospital with 'serious injuries' in firework incident

Two teenage boys have been seriously injured in a firework incident in Dublin.

The boys, aged 17 and 15, received "serious injuries" when they came into contact with what was described as a "firework" on Faussagh Avenue, Cabra, at around 10pm last night, according to gardaí.

One sustained a serious injury to his eye and the other to his hand.

They were taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin and the Children's University Hospital at Temple Street for treatment.

Gardaí in Cabra are investigating the incident.