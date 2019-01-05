NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two teenagers arrested in Derry following incident where police car was rammed

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 12:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested after an incident in which a police car was rammed in the North

It happened in Limavady, Co Derry last night at around 8pm.

File image

Police were responding to reports of a stolen car which failed to stop at a checkpoint.

A short time later police spotted the car on Main Street, it rammed the police car in an attempt to make off.

One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the car was arrested by police at the scene. A second person was arrested later in Derry.


KEYWORDS

PoliceUK

More in this Section

Improved privacy for patients at Cork University Maternity Hospital

Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher while taking selfie

Taoiseach still hopes Brexit withdrawal plan will get approval

NI police commander not expecting to need reinforcements for no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Michelle Darmody: Baking to start the year

Eat and Move with Derval O'Rourke: New online project and delicious recipes

Album review: Skins - XXXTentacion

Live music review: Hot House Flowers - Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »