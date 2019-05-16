NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two teachers launch court challenge against decision to move them to another school

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Two secondary school teachers have launched High Court challenges against a decision to redeploy them.

The cases have been brought by Aisling McTiernan and Aimee Costello who have spent over ten years teaching at Meán Scoil Muire Gan Smál, in Roscommon Town.

The teachers were earlier this year selected for redeployment under a scheme set out in a Department of Education and Skills Circular after the school was informed last December it had teaching staff in excess of its approved allocation for the academic year 2019/20.

Ms Costello who teaches Irish, Geography, Civic, Social and Political Education and programming and Ms McTiernan teaches English and History, were both selected for redeployment.

They appealed those decisions on several grounds including that they were not surplus to the school's curricular requirements.

The appeals to the school board of management were not successful.

In their High Court actions, they claim that the decision to redeploy them breaches the Department's circular, was contrary to fair procedures, was irrational and unreasonable.

Among their grounds, they claim there was a failure by the Minister to base its decisions on an objective circular audit containing accurate data on the school.

READ MORE

Varadkar: I would never criticise anyone for protesting at Trump visit

The board's decision, they also claim was irrational and unreasonable on grounds including that there was a failure to give adequate reasons for the decisions they reached.

Both teachers, who live with their families in Roscommon Town, claim the decision to will cause great upset to their personal lives and circumstances.

The decisions to redeploy them, they argue should be set aside.

In their judicial review actions against both against both the Minister for Education and the school's Board of Management, the teachers represented by Feichin McDonagh SC seek various orders and declarations.

They seek orders quashing both the Minister's decisions that they redeployed for the 2019/20 school year and the school's board of management's refusal to uphold their appeals against the redeployment decisions.

They also seek damages.

Permission to bring the action was granted on an ex parte basis by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan.

The case will come back before the court in July.

READ MORE

Sinn Féin: Theresa May gave no guarantees over outstanding rights issues

More on this topic

Business man apologises to court for remarks made about judge in e-mail

Jail for raider who pointed BB gun at taxi driver's head and demanded money

Man previously jailed for damaging €10m Monet appeals conviction for handling another stolen artwork

FG Councillor receives unreserved apology from Sinn Féin activist over Facebook comments

KEYWORDS

Court case

More in this Section

Ireland near top for opioid deaths as number of fatalities increase

Tánaiste voices concern at ‘loose comments’ on prosecution of NI veterans

Viewing points set up to watch Cork's newest bridge being put in place

Varadkar: I would never criticise anyone for protesting at Trump visit


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about A-beauty, the Aussie skincare trend taking over

Sustainability Month special: How going green can still be stylish

What is moringa? The new superfood could help beat stress and fatigue

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »