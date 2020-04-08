News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Two supports launched to help heart patients get through Covid-19 pandemic

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 08:15 AM

Two new supports have been launched today for people with heart conditions to cope through the Covid-19 emergency.

The Irish Heart Foundation has set up a helpline that will be manned by nurses, while also a closed Facebook group for people to get advice has been launched.

People with heart issues are being advised to cocoon for the next couple of months as the spread of coronavirus continues.

Lucinda McInerney, from the Irish Heart Foundation, said it is a very difficult time.

Ms McInerney said: "You're worried about contracting covid, but also you're worried about maintaining the good health that you have at the moment.

"So we are trying to help patients self-manage as best as possible so that we keep well.

"I myself am a heart patient as well, so I understand the difficulty when you are at home and you are thrown out of your normal routine."

Ms McInerney also outlined the many issues facing people with heart problems.

She said: "The biggest difficulty is being lonely. It is worry that if they get sick, will they be okay? which I think is what all of us, I don't think there is any of us that aren't worried about that, so it's just about how will they keep well.

"What will they do to keep themselves motivated at home to keep themselves well?"

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

