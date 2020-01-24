News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two students chased and attacked by gang of young children in Dublin

Two students chased and attacked by gang of young children in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 08:37 AM

Two international students say they were attacked and chased by children as young as 10 at a park in Dublin city centre.

A bike lock was thrown during the incident earlier this month hitting one of the men on the head.

It is believed up to ten young people were involved.

Prince Kumar Singh says they were set upon after an exam.

"I remember I just told them 'please, stop doing this' when they started abusing us," said Mr Singh.

"Then we started running to get away from the situation and then they started to chase us.

"They were asking for money, they were trying to take our bags.

"Then when we started running, they threw the bicycle lock."

READ MORE

Essex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter charges

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal following 'significant' jewellery theft in DonegalGardaí appeal following 'significant' jewellery theft in Donegal

Two men speak to gardaí in relation to torching of man in CorkTwo men speak to gardaí in relation to torching of man in Cork

Investigation after attempted theft of digger in Co MonaghanInvestigation after attempted theft of digger in Co Monaghan

Three in custody in connection with biggest money laundering operation in Northern IrelandThree in custody in connection with biggest money laundering operation in Northern Ireland


TOPIC: Crime
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Legal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting listsLegal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting lists

Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'

Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79mOberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79m

Sinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental healthSinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental health


Lifestyle

After years of saying no, Patrick Stewart tells Georgia Humphreys why he finally agreed to reprise his role as Jean-Luc PicardPatrick Stewart on boldly returning for Star Trek Picard

Cork teenager Jessie Griffin is launching a new comic-book series about her own life. She tells Donal O’Keeffe about her work as a comic artist, living with Asperger’s, and her life-changing time with the Cork Life CentrePicture perfect way of sharing Jessie’s story

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: The only way to improve air quality in Douglas is to move it upwind from Passage West

The Lighthouse is being hailed as one of the best — and strangest — films of the year. Its director tells Esther McCarthy about casting Robert Pattinson, and why he used 100-year-old lensesGoing against the grain: Robert Eggers talks about making his latest film The Lighthouse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »