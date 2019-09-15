Two-strand agreement for reform of sector agreed as beef talks conclude

Update 4.05pm: An agreement has been reached between Meat Industry Ireland representatives and farm organisations in the beef dispute.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the talks have ended this afternoon.

They have agreed on a two-strand agreement for the reform of the Irish Beef Sector.

The deal involves a number of interventions to provide immediate benefit for beef producers as well as a range of strategic steps to address structural imbalances in the sector.

The Minister says a number of actions in the area of market transparency, beef promotion and strengthening the position of the farmer in the supply chain were agreed upon.

Earlier: 'Appetite for a deal' as beef talks continue

Talks to find a resolution to the ongoing beef row are continuing at the Department of Agriculture.

The various groups involved in the dispute are considering proposals.

The Irish Food Board is reassuring consumers about the quality and traceability of processed Irish meat.

Bord Bia says it is aware some Irish beef products are currently being processed at plants outside the Republic of Ireland - but says the practice is being carried out within fully traceable guidelines - in order to secure continued supplies.

Meanwhile, sources close to this weekend's ongoing talks in Dublin say there is "an appetite for a deal" after seven weeks of protests.