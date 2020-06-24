Two statues of Luke Kelly vandalised in Dublin overnight

Two statues of Luke Kelly have been vandalised overnight in Dublin city.

White paint was thrown on the marble bust on Sheriff Street at around 11pm last night, the sixth time it has been damaged.

The other statue of The Dubliners singer on South King Street was also covered in white paint. A statue of the late musician Luke Kelly on King Street South in Dublin’s city centre after it was defaced overnight. A second statue of the singer on Sheriff Street on the north of the city was also vandalised for the sixth time in 18 months (Brian Lawless/PA)

Both statues were unveiled in January 2019, to mark the 35th anniversary of Kelly’s death.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan condemned the damage to the statues.

She tweeted: “Both states vandalised. This is a disgrace.

“Obviously a small mintority of people have no respect for the memory of one of our cultural icons. Words fail me at this time.”

Gardaí said no arrests have been made in connection with the latest incident and investigations are ongoing.