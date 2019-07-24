Two sisters, age 6 and 7, injured in rear-ending collision awarded €17,000 each

Settlements of €17,000 each for two sisters injured in a rear-ending traffic accident have been approved by Judge James O’Donohoe in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Grainne Berkery, counsel for Isobel and Emily Holligan, who suffered soft tissue injuries in the collision, told the court that the girls were passengers in their mother, Jennifer Holligan’s car, when it was shunted forward by another vehicle that struck it in the rear.

Ms Berkery, who appeared with O’Mara Geraghty McCourt Solicitors, told Judge O’Donohoe that the settlement offers had been made by Dunnes Holding Company, South Great George’s Street, Dublin, owners of the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Jennifer Holligan, of Belvedere Avenue, Knocksedan, Swords, Co Dublin, told the court in an affidavit that the accident had occurred in August last year and the impact had been such as to cause the airbags in her car to deploy.

Ms Holligan had brought claims on behalf of both her daughters.

Ms Berkery, in a professional opinion to the court, said the accident had happened on the St Margarets-Swords Road, Co Dublin.

Isobel (7) and Emily (6) had been assessed and treated at Temple Street Children’s Hospital for soft tissue injuries.

She told Judge O’Donohoe she was recommending the court’s approval of both offers to the children by the insurer’s for the defendant.