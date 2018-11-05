Two schools remain closed as building controversy continues

Update 7.54am: Two schools remain closed this morning as the schools building controversy continues.

St Luke's National School and Tyrrelstown Educate Together will not open their doors to students.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together

That is despite the Department of Education confirming that safety measures were in place for 22 schools in time for class this morning.

Elsewhere, one school building will remain closed at Ardgillan Community College in Dublin - and 19 schools have been cleared to open fully.

Kateryna Kozyk's daughter goes to Tyrellstown Educate Together and says many parents are struggling to find childcare

"My situation is different now that my husband can stay with her [daughter]," said Ms Kozyk.

"But I know a lot of families where both parents work and it's a huge problem because they can not find childcare and they don't know for how long they have to arrange that.

So they have to arrange relatives and childminders. It's very expensive and it is completely unclear when it will be sorted out.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Donnelly has been speaking to parents in Tyrrelstown in West Dublin and he says it is a difficult situation for parents and children.

"There's just so many issues that have to be addressed," said Mr Donnelly.

"There's safety issues, there's the bus issues, there's transport... It is a really difficult situation for everybody.

"Tyrrelstown is a brilliant community and I know that they are pulling together as much as they can but there is no doubt about it, there are huge concerns still"

Earlier: 19 schools cleared to open fully as building controversy continues

22 schools are expected to have safety measures in place in time for class this morning - as the schools building controversy continues.

One school building will remain closed at phase 1 of the Ardgillan Community College in Dublin - and 19 schools have been cleared to open fully.

Ardgillan Community College

Work continued late into the night as teams rushed to complete the required precautionary measures recommended following structural assessments on schools constructed by Western Building Systems.

The Department of Education says five teams involving over 250 workers have been on site through the weekend to facilitate the reopening of schools this morning.

Students were heading for bed as the Department issued their latest update, that 19 schools had been cleared to open

A Department source says school principals have been kept informed of progress throughout - and parents are being contacted by their school authorities directly, about local arrangements.

